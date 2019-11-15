ABERDEEN – Nov. 8’s board of supervisors began to wind down on a bittersweet note as Sonny Clay, who has served 27 as the county’s road department manager, announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.
“I’ve had a good ride with Monroe County but just think it’s time to go home,” he told supervisors. “It’s something I’ve dealt with and been thinking about, and the rumor has been out in the county for several months and I believe it’s time.”
Clay has 31 years contributed into the state retirement system, with four of them reflecting a term serving on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen beginning when he was 28.
County officials at the meeting offered their appreciation to him for his service and dedication through the years.
“I’ve always seen Sonny as unique. He’s been covered up and you call him about something else and he acted just like that’s what he was wanting to do. He was looking for something else to do,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan thanked him for the work in his district, especially with improvements during his term.
“Not a day goes by that he and I don’t talk at least two or three times. His institutional memory is fabulous with the things that have gone on and remembering some of the things done 15 years ago. Sonny and [chancery clerk] Ronnie [Boozer] are indispensable,” said board attorney David Houston.
Clay offered to help with the transition of his replacement as county road manager.
“As you look to the future, you need someone who will keep the fire underneath them. There’s always a lot to do out there. It’s a 24/7 job. There’s been many nights working until 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning and 18- to 20-hour days after tornadoes and hurricanes,” he said.
In other business, supervisors discussed a technicality regarding recent bids for road department supplies. Supervisors accepted bids Nov. 4 in order to be on the state procurement board’s agenda for final approval at its December meeting.
Due to one extra requirement dealing with a solicitation for bids notice that was overlooked, the same process will have to be completed to present for the procurement board’s January meeting.
“This is all a part of a new way to get out of reverse auctions,” Houston said, who prepared a 60-day emergency order allowing the county to make the material purchases based on the bids received early last week.
Clay said legislation requiring such processes for bids don’t benefit taxpayers.
“We’ve been running under a system that’s worked good for 100 years. It’s been economical. We got put under a system without being explaining how the system works,” Kirkpatrick said. “If you’re running a furniture plant and you can’t buy material to work, then it doesn’t work. Something’s got to change.”
Bogan said the board needs to talk to state legislators to convey the message that the reverse auction system isn’t effective.
Discussion indicated the reverse auction system has been hurtful to the county as far as vendors bidding.
Clay said the state auditor’s office has expressed interest in supporting abolishing the state law.
Anthony Daniels, commander of VFW Post #4490, asked for the supervisors to consider providing a $2,000 annual contribution, which would cover the majority of the post’s insurance cost. The county has funded four American Legions in the county, but American Legion Post 25 in Amory has recently closed.
Boozer added he was under the understanding another American Legion post closed as well. The board will look at the matter closer to keep the contributions even.
Supervisors accepted a proposal from Glasgow Construction to regulate creek water as part of piling repairs on the Sipsey Fork bridge. The company was approved for the piling work and after a recent project meeting, it was determined it would be better if Glasgow handled water control in order to control the pace of the entire project.
Supervisors approved to accept the low bid of $32,138 for a new Ford F-150 for the Monroe County Airport, which will come from the airport’s fuel account rather than tax dollars.
The board also approved for District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson to make rural recreation donations of $500 each to the Hatley Football Boosters Club and the Smithville Parent Teacher Organization and for Bogan to make a $600 donation to the Wren Volunteer Fire Department.