Jimmy Pipkins, who served as both a Monroe County deputy and Hatley police officer for a number of years, passed away Jan. 10 from natural causes. He is remembered for his dedication to law enforcement and service.
HATLEY – From directing school traffic every morning to putting in extra effort through law enforcement calls, Jimmy Pipkins, who unexpectedly passed away last week, made his impression to the community and his peers.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, he died from natural causes Jan. 10 after recently testing positive for COVID-19. He was 65.
“He was at home recovering from COVID but passed away from natural causes,” Gurley said.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office files, Pipkins began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy Jan. 6, 1992 with the call number M-24. He went on to be a patrolman with the Hatley Police Department, leaving the MCSO in 2008.
Pipkins came back with the MCSO Jan. 2, 2012, where he has continued his service as a part-time officer. His call number since coming back was M-41.
“He was only a part-time guy but he worked like a full-time cop and loved it. He did it for the right reasons and was committed to it. It’ll be a huge hole there we’ll have to figure out how to fill,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook. “He cared about the people in the community.”
Pipkins’ mainly worked the Amory, Hatley, Smithville and Greenwood Springs areas of the county with the MCSO.
Crook added Pipkins had recently been working an automobile break-in case and treated it as if he was an investigator.
“He was a follow through guy who would stop and talk to folks. I didn’t have to tell him to do it. All the full-time guys treated him like a full-time guy. He was the real deal,” Crook said.
He was a staple at Hatley Attendance Center, directing traffic and performing any other duties needed.
“Officer Pipkins was a special part of Hatley School. Each morning he would help students walk across the crosswalk so they could get safely to school. He was attentive and caring. His presence is already missed at the school. Hatley School sends our deepest condolences to his family,” said Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton.
Former Hatley administrator Jeff Brooks recalled Pipkins being his guard after counting ticket sales from Friday night football games.
"Anytime anything was going on at the Hatley campus, he was always there to help with a smile on his face," Brooks said. "Me having the privilege to meeting Mr. Jimmy has always been a positive aspect of my life."
Pipkins also worked security for Monroe County Justice Court.
He was laid to rest Jan. 13 at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley.