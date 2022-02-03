For the past 31 years and three months, there’s no telling how many days and nights Dean Hudson started and ended in the woods or on the water. As of the last day of deer season, which was Jan. 31, the sun set on his career as a Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) game warden.
“Things never slow down. You go from deer season to turkey season. You’ve got crappie fishing in the middle of that then you’ve got this waterway. It is a mega-attractant for fishermen, skiers, people from Alabama and the counties west of here that don’t have a lot of water. Day and night there was always something going on here. Very seldom could you not find someone taking part in an outdoor activity,” Hudson said.
Storm Moore took Hudson’s place as a MDWFP officer in the county, and Jay Holman will also continue serving with him.
“Storm will be the game warden here in 30 years. I think he’s settling here, he’ll have kids here and he’ll be a part of the community,” Hudson said.
Dedicated to the job
Growing up in Nettleton and majoring in agriculture at Itawamba Community College, Hudson never had aspirations of moving off to other places. He didn’t have dreams of being a game warden either.
“When we were getting out of high school and going to Itawamba, everybody was going to be doctors, nurses and things like that. The only thing I ever did was hang out with the cops when I was a kid at the Nettleton Police Department and with deputies from Lee County,” he said.
When he was 19 or 20, a job opportunity came about as a nighttime ranger at Tombigbee State Park and on his 21st birthday, Hudson was enrolled at police academy in Pearl.
After graduating in 1992, he took a job with MDWFP serving the Canal Section Wildlife Management Area, which stretched from Bay Springs to just south of Aberdeen. In 2003, he was assigned to Monroe County as a game warden, where he remained until this week’s retirement date.
“I’ve worked through four sheriffs – Maxey, Hood, Cantrell and Crook. There are lots of bad things you’ll never forget like drowning victims and accidental shootings, but you could always depend on the people here to help like members of the bass club and Tommy Thornton, who would fix our boats when he was alive. When anything went wrong, the local folks were there in droves. People who didn’t even like you would call and ask, ‘What do you need for me to do,’” Hudson said.
He expressed his appreciation to local first responders through the years.
“You can look like a super game warden when you’ve got people like that backing you up,” he said.
Through his years as a game warden, Hudson has always worked part-time jobs on the side and he expressed his appreciation for employers allowing for the balance.
“They would work around it when you got a call. They knew I had a drowning or a missing kid. I was blessed to work around people who understood that,” he said.
Hudson said the life of a game warden requires spontaneous hours from early in the morning to late into the night and sometimes being gone for days at a time when it comes to calls such as drownings and missing persons.
Working holidays was also mandatory.
“I have never been off for a Fourth of July in 31 hunting seasons. When most people are off, we have to work. It’s rough on your family,” he said. “I’ve been blessed over the years to have a wife that understood and a family that understood.”
On normal Saturdays, Hudson averaged 20 to 30 phone calls a day with questions ranging from violations to hunter education, on top of service calls through Monroe County 911.
“The same people you’re dealing with hunting and fishing were the exact same people your kids are playing T-ball with, that you go to church with and you’re seeing at the football game on Friday night, and that’s one reason why I never had trouble calling on anybody,” Hudson said, expressing his appreciation to all of the hunters in the county.
Throughout his years as a game warden, Hudson has witnessed a decline in the number of deer hunters and hunter education attendees but increases in the number of turkey and duck hunters, in addition to the cost of hunting club dues and land leases.
He has also seen a shift in interest from hunting to water activities.
“I’ve seen tragic events and I’ve seen kids kill their first deer. I’ve had people flag me down in town for granddaddy to show me what his boy got.
“Through this job, I have made lifelong friends. When I turned my truck in, I had several people from the community who called to check on me,” he said. “I’ve always tried to treat people right and be as fair as I could be.”