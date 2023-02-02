mcj-2023-02-01-news-floras-main

Flora Outlaw has been in business since the early '90s in downtown Aberdeen but commemorated a milestone last summer by purchasing her building. Her main inspiration was to give her granddaughters an option for the future. 

ABERDEEN – Last June, Flora Outlaw, who opened Flora’s Collections in 1993, made history by being the first Black person to purchase a building on Main Street’s retail blocks. In the years before opening her women’s fashion and apparel store, she gained retail experience at Tots to Teens and Lasky’s.

