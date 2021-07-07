EGYPT – Charles McMillian, who moved from Monroe County to Minneapolis in 1979, didn’t have to stop his car May 25, 2020 when he felt something didn’t seem right about a police traffic stop but he did.
He didn’t have to let his tearful emotions out while on the witness stand in March trial but he did.
The 61-year-old Egypt native was the first citizen to walk up to an incident that led to George Floyd’s death while in police custody, which ultimately ignited both peaceful protests and volatile civil unrest throughout the United States and parts of the world.
He believes had he not stopped at the scene that day, the incident would’ve never been brought to light.
“People would’ve thought it was just some drunk,” he said.
McMillian said he has witnessed several incidents involving mistreatment by the Minneapolis Police Department since living there.
“If anything, if you see it, stop. That video camera you’ve got speaks 1,000 words. He actually thought he was going to get away with it,” said McMillian of an officer found guilty in the case – Derek Chauvin.
McMillian gained exposure throughout the nation and other countries this spring after breaking down emotionally and crying while testifying in Chauvin’s trial. The main trigger fueling his emotions was Floyd crying out for his mother that day, which personally touched his heart since he lost his mother, Queen McMillian, four years ago.
“That’s basically what broke me on the witness stand – him crying out for his mom, and there was no help. My mom was fresh on my mind. It’s like right now, today is a big day for us because of my mom,” McMillian said during a trip home in late June.
Going back to that day
In the late ‘70s, McMillian moved to Minneapolis to live with family members, start a new life and seek new opportunities.
He is currently employed at a detail shop, where he was working last summer when the George Floyd incident happened. Floyd was suspected to have used a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store, which caused police to intervene.
“I remember my whole day, how my day started and how my day ended. My day started off getting up and going to work, getting off at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. I just did my little riding through the hood to where George Floyd was. I was headed back to my job to get something, and that’s when I ran into the incident with George Floyd. I remember that I knew something bad was going to happen the minute I saw George Floyd’s car pulled over. I know how Minneapolis police deal with certain races.
“This particular day, it was a different situation because when I got up to the red light, I saw George Floyd’s car door open. I knew right then that this could escalate into something,” he said.
While McMillian was the only person at the scene for the beginning minutes, the remainder of the incident – including Floyd’s death – was recorded by a bystander, and the video went viral.
“That’s my whole entire life every day because watching someone’s life taken for no reason and there was nothing we could do is devastating,” McMillian said.
McMillian testified that he had seen Chauvin in the community several times but met him five days prior to the Floyd incident.
“I confronted him at the end of him killing George Floyd. I told him I didn’t like what he did. As we sat there and watched George Floyd’s life being taken and at the end of everything that went on with the police and everyone cleared out at the scene, I walked to the squad car with Derek Chauvin sitting there and told him. He said, ‘Well, that’s just your opinion,’” he said.
Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes leading up to his death and was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree murder. A jury found him guilty on all three charges.
According to media reports, an autopsy found fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system. In Associated Press coverage of the Chauvin trial, medical experts testified he died because his oxygen was cut off rather than because of drugs.
Remembering his mother
McMillian grew up on a plantation near a family member’s home in Egypt and only has a third-grade education. He came home the last weekend of June for the first time in four years, mostly to memorialize the four-year anniversary of his mother’s passing.
The family gathering doubled as a memorial of Queen’s passing and a celebration of her birthday, which would’ve been earlier in June.
“My mom was the best in the world. My mom was my mom. My mom was my best friend. My mom was my dad. She was everything. She was a legend and she lived that life for all of her kids and not just me.”
She passed away June 26, 2017 and is buried in Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church’s cemetery west of Aberdeen. McMillian described her as a loving person who was well-known in the community.
“When George Floyd was crying out for his mom, I understood his pain because I have no mom. I understand he had nobody. She couldn’t comfort him,” he said.
During his testimony, McMillian said he was being nosy as to why he stopped at the scene. It was his spill of emotions on the witness stand that gained national attention.
“I’m tired of stuffing stuff. I’ve been a stuffer all of my life. That’s what got me to the point of being emotional. I had stuffed everything. Even with my mom’s death, I stuffed it,” McMillian said. “[Giving testimony] was not a release. I’ve still got those emotions to this day. You don’t just get rid of something you’ve got up here that’s going to affect you for the rest of your life.”
Chauvin was sentenced June 25 to 22.5 years for the death of Floyd, which coincided with McMillian’s trip home. He doesn’t think the sentence is long enough, although he played a part in the justice process.
“She would be proud of me. She would be proud that I stood up as a real soldier and tried to do the right thing. She would be very very happy,” McMillian said of what his mother would think of his role in the incident.
He plans to write a book about his experience.