AMORY – The names Dylan Pickle and Zack Wilbanks still lie heavy on people’s hearts and minds, even a month following the deputies’ accident at a checkpoint in Hamilton. The two deputies were struck by a vehicle July 25.
The Monroe County community continues to mourn the loss of Pickle while supporting his family, and Wilbanks and his family as well.
“There are not enough words I can say about the support we’ve gotten for my family. It is amazing and really overwhelming. I’ve heard from departments and people I don’t even know from eight or 10 states, maybe even more,” said Pickle’s mother, Debi Pearson.
Sheriff Kevin Crook told Wilbanks there’s a three-foot stack of letters waiting for him at the sheriff’s office, including some from other countries.
“That means everything, and it’s kind of why I do it. It’s for the community. I try to think I do my job for the right reasons in the midst of how law enforcement is being treated right now. It’s pretty mesmerizing to see everybody reach out. There’s no way I can repay the help that me, my family and Ms. Debi are getting right now. It’s cool and it feels like our community has grown through it with the worst of times, kind of like the tornado. It brought us all together in April 2011 in the worst of times, and we’re coming together again. It’s mind blowing,” Wilbanks said. “There’s a lot people don’t see, and I’m really impressed by it. If we lived in a big city or a community outside of here, you don’t see this stuff happening. It’s a special place to live.”
Last week, Pearson and Wilbanks, along with family members, joined outgoing Miss Kentucky for America Erica Ann Spillman and Miss for America Kassie Perkins at Deli 802.
“They were so kind and had hearts of gold. They had heard about the story and just wanted to meet me. You don’t see that often. They’d heard things about Dylan, and we had lunch and I told them things about him. They were really, really supportive,” Pearson said.
She said Spillman is dating Amory native Casey Hildreth and made the local connection that way. She set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in support of Wilbanks and Pickle’s family.
Prints in Pickle’s memory were also finished last week at Hatley and Amory high schools. Zach and Sally Stallings painted the one at Amory High School.
A memorial wreath was set up in front of Aberdeen City Hall, a benefit car show is planned for Wilbanks and Pickle’s family Saturday in Amory, a benefit golf tournament is planned for Wilbanks Oct. 3 at River Birch, Bigbee Baptist Church recently had a service dedicated to law enforcement, and Tupos Fitness in Amory recently had the M-17 Hero Workout of the Day (in honor to Pickle’s call sign).
“It was cool because I know everybody at that gym, and me, the sheriff, my captains and a few others have our own little workout group every day,” Wilbanks said. “That was a little more close to home than anything. I work out every day. It’s something I take serious, and it was awesome to see them do that.”
Pearson said Sen. Roger Wicker is among a long list of people who have reached out to check on her and said Congressman Trent Kelly shared Pickle’s story on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wilbanks said he has had frequent visitors since he came home.
Closer to home, she noted someone who Pickle once arrested saw her wearing an M-17 T-shirt and asked if she was a family member.
“He told me, ‘I’m going to tell you something about that young man. He arrested me one time, but you know what? I’ve been arrested several times and I’m not proud of it, but your son never handcuffed me. He talked to me on the way to the jail like I was a human – just with respect,’ and that meant a lot to me.”
Never going to forget
Pearson plans to honor her son’s memory forever. She reflected on Pickle’s drive to be a law enforcement officer and how he had expensive tastes in his own equipment.
“I found out things that he had done – kind things he had done that I didn’t have a clue until after he died. He checked on an elderly man, whether he was on duty or not. He wrote me an eight-page letter telling me that he made sure he had everything he needed and if he didn’t, Dylan would go get it for him. It’s just things like that.
“I loved him in that profession. Of course I worried every time he walked out the door, but I supported him. I wanted him to be a jailer, but I supported him,” Pearson said.
While he is still recovering and pushing himself to get back to work, Wilbanks said Pickle is one of the motivators.
“Me and Dylan, we just seemed much alike. I feel the reasons we became the police were the same. The way our military careers were was the same, the way we got certified to be the real police was the same, and the way we got out of the [National] Guard was the same,” he said. “I feel like I’d be letting him down if I didn’t do what he expected me to do. Dylan was my guy. We had always been friends, but we were always close in a weird way. We thought it was going to be me and him until we retired.
“He boosted my confidence on the road. He made me feel safer.”
Another motivator is doctors wondering if he’ll recover to make it back to work.
“I had eight to 10 skull fractures. Three particular ones, they said they don’t know how I made it. I had four doctors, and three out of the four said I’m a walking miracle. One of my doctors, maybe two, threw up the idea that I may never work again, and that’s when I got a little more motivated,” he said.
He has done physical therapy three times a week following a broken leg.
“They said, ‘Let pain be your guide.’ I’ve taken it as much as I can. I started walking Thursday. I went from my wheelchair to crutches in a week. They said to do whatever my body can take, and I pushed it a little,” Wilbanks said.
Another driver is people depending on him.
“I feel like I owe it to the community more now to get back out there. Like my pastor said, I’m alive for a reason. I believe that but I don’t know the exact reason yet. I want to get back out there and do what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. “I feel like I’m invested in my job, and I need to go back. I just feel like I need to be there if something happens. If something happens to the guys on my shift and I’m stuck here with a jacked up head and a messed up leg, I feel helpless.”