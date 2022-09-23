Dre Doss, left, served as team captain for volunteer contributions by associates from Columbus' Lowe's store at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. The food pantry was recently awarded $65,000 through the Lowe's Hometown program for needed improvements.
ABERDEEN – A team of volunteers from Columbus’ Lowe’s recently helped Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s ongoing renovation take on a little more color by helping paint. In June, the food pantry was notified it was one of 100 recipients nationally to receive funds through the Lowe’s Hometown program.
The food pantry received $65,000 for interior and exterior improvements and is one of only three food pantries in the United States to receive the funding.
“If it wasn’t for Lowe’s…I think we’re still on a cloud and find it hard to believe we’re one of 100 to get it. They sent several volunteers from the Columbus store. It floored the people in the Lowe’s Hometown office because they thought it might just be a one-day project with two or three people. They couldn’t believe there was that much cooperation. I can’t say words about how much this means. It’s unbelievable,” said Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Lloyd Massey. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we’ll never get this again. We’ll never need this again.”
Dre Doss, assistant store manager of the Columbus Lowe's location, said he explained needs at the food pantry during a morning huddle, and 25 people immediately volunteered to help.
"It motivates me to know they're excited to give back to the community. Me and my associates won't hesitate to get it done," he said.
The renovation includes new flooring, ceiling panels, drywall, paint, lighting, bathroom remodeling and gutters. Additionally, the conference room will be enlarged, a metal wall is being installed in the warehouse area, there will be a new fence and handicap-accessible sidewalk outside, and the parking lot will be redone.
Volunteers from the Monroe County Work Center have also helped in renovations thus far.
“The work center has been a great asset to us. There was a guy who worked with the contractor and knew how to hang sheetrock and the carpentry part. Another guy knew how to mud and another guy knew about electricity so he has helped with all of our new lights. It’s been a super, super great thing. Our other volunteers have come in and just been helpers to them,” Massey said.
A cleanup day is planned for the food pantry also.
The deadline for completion is Nov. 15, and an open house for the community is planned.
