Dre Doss, left, served as team captain for volunteer contributions by associates from Columbus' Lowe's store at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. The food pantry was recently awarded $65,000 through the Lowe's Hometown program for needed improvements. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – A team of volunteers from Columbus’ Lowe’s recently helped Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s ongoing renovation take on a little more color by helping paint. In June, the food pantry was notified it was one of 100 recipients nationally to receive funds through the Lowe’s Hometown program.

