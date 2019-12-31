AMORY – Dr. Carlisle Livingston was the keynote speaker at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s November Lunch and Learn, speaking on the topic “Getting the Most out of Medicare.”
“Since I practice pediatrics, as well as internal medicine, I thought I’d call this discussion ‘Pediatrics for Adults,’” Livingston said.
He said basic services through Medicare are free.
“The traditional annual checkup has been replaced by what is termed a ‘wellness exam.’ The basic exam is available at no out-of-pocket cost. If further exams are indicated in any area, they might be subject to moderate co-pays.
“This is a general exam that checks vital signs, screens for medical risks and arranges advanced care and preventative care planning tailored to the individual patient,” he said.
Vital signs are standard items that constitute a patient’s health history, including height, weight, blood pressure and body mass index.
Screening medical risks comprises assessment of daily activities with an eye for preventing common geriatric risks such as falls. Livingston emphasized that falls are not normal. Screening also looks for indicators of dementia and depression and sets up a care plan to manage such risks.
“Depression is missed a lot and undertreated,” Livingston said.
Another item screening looks for is substance use or abuse.
“We have an opioid crisis because so many people become addicted to pain pills,” he said.
Finally, advanced care planning looks toward the future remaining in a patient’s expected lifespan.
“It’s another term for end of life planning,” Livingston said. “Per Reuters news service, 37 percent of U.S. adults have advanced care directives in place.”
He distributed a packet about advanced care directives titled “Five Wishes” for those who want to put together care directives or review what they have in place.
Further items under preventative care screening include checking for cancer and determining bone density in the patient. Lab work includes checking for cholesterol, diabetes and Hepatitis C, as well as getting vaccinations up to date.
“A personalized health plan is more than just for a year. It contains a summary of risks to manage and provides a road map for future screenings. Regular checkups handle the little stuff before it gets big,” Livingston said.