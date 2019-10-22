AMORY – Staff members of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s outpatient rehabilitation services department discussed their specialties and demonstrated a treatment to chronic pain during Sept. 19’s Lunch and Learn.
“Outpatient therapy is back in Amory. I’ve been here 22 years and I’ve seen a lot of changes,” said department director Dana Eubanks.
She said increased resources for physical, occupational and speech therapy are now available at the hospital.
Eubanks introduced her team, which included lead therapist Sam McDuffie, speech and language therapist Alicia Calhoun, occupational therapist Mary Shields and physical therapist assistant Kristin Garrett.
Shields and Calhoun explained details of their specialties in providing rehabilitation services for patients recovering from strokes or injuries, and Calhoun demonstrated a kit used for neuromuscular electrical stimulation to help patients recover their ability to speak.
McDuffie delivered the keynote presentation about his unique certification in dry needling.
“Dry needling is loosely based on ancient Chinese acupuncture that channels energy flow, It became popular as a method for treating chronic pain,” he said.
He described a two-step assessment prior to beginning the treatment.
“We first have to define the problem area. Then we isolate a location for needling treatment that generates a healthy inflammatory response to intercept the pain cycle in the nervous system,” McDuffie said.
While he was lecturing, Garrett was in place slumped over a nearby table as McDuffie came around to demonstrate the procedure. Audience members sat in rapt attention as they observed McDuffie unwrapping a package of needles which he began to plant across the top of Garrett’s back. He followed up with mild electrical stimulation applied to the needles.
“I was highly skeptical about this at first. I became convinced after some colleagues of mine became certified,” he said. “I’ve been dry needled from head to toe.”
Garrett never flinched during the demonstration but said with a smile later it was uncomfortable.
Eubank said the procedure is only available by appointment with a doctor’s referral.
The outpatient rehabilitation clinic is located in suites 3 and 4 in the medical arts building between the hospital and the wellness center. For more information about outpatient rehabilitation services, call 256-6034.