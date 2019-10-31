AMORY – Mary Linda Moss, M.D., lead radiologist at the North Mississippi Medical Center Breast Care Center, was the guest speaker for the NMMC Gilmore-Amory Lunch and Learn series Oct. 23. Along with providing information on the importance of mammograms, Moss also explained that a federal task force has recently taken aim at the preventative measures in place to allow for early detection of breast cancer.
“There has currently been much discussion around the United States Preventative Service Task Force [USPSTF] and their recommendations. They have advised against all the common recommendations for women in their 40s. They are more interested in saving money over saving lives,” Moss said.
Some of the USPSTF recommendations are that women should not be taught breast self-examination, that women from 50 to 74 years of age should have mammograms only every other year and women younger than age 50 don’t need them unless there is a special circumstance. They also suggest women older than 75 do not need to be screened at all.
A few of the reasons the USPSTF gives for these recommendations include that a woman could have anxiety to be called back after a mammogram and that there could be occasions of a false positive requiring an extra mammogram or ultrasound.
“It’s scary to have an abnormal mammogram, but only 1 to 2 percent of those called back actually have cancer. There is a fine line between letting something go or calling a patient back in and them having anxiety if that means we’re catching something early,” Moss said. “And to assume we should just cut women loose at age 75 is concerning to me. The USPSTF is filled with bureaucrats concerned with cost-saving.”
Amory surgeon Dr. Hoat Hoang confirmed Moss’s statements and added that there is not a single medical group that supports the USPSTF recommendations.
When asked if insurance companies could use these statements from the USPSTF as a way of denying women coverage, Moss’s answer was that the medical community is already starting to see some carriers deny mammography in certain situations because of the USPSTF recommendations.
At a time when breast cancer is becoming more and more prevalent, routine screenings beginning at age 40 have proven to save lives.
“One in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime, and we expect as high as one in four in the next 10 years. Since the 1980s, when yearly screenings started at age 40, there’s been a 42 percent decrease in death, so screening does saves lives,” Moss said.
She attributes the rise in breast cancer to many things, including hormonal influences from preservatives and pesticides, which can mimic estrogen or be carcinogenic. Other preventable factors are a high body mass index (BMI), smoking and excessive alcohol use. Moss did say there is currently no research that proves an association between the use of deodorants and breast cancer.
Some women are at an increased risk due to a family history of breast cancer or some genetic mutations, and all black and Jewish women are at an increased risk and are encouraged to have a risk assessment by age 30.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory offers many services related to breast and women’s health screenings through radiology, laboratory services including screening for BRCA I or II known as the “breast cancer gene” and general surgery. A physician or nurse practitioner order is required for a mammography exam.
For questions, please contact the NMMC-Gilmore Amory radiology department at 256-6193.