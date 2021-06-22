AMORY – A 2021 Amory High School senior received the We Care Lupus Support Group’s first scholarship. Taniya Herron was the recipient of the $350 scholarship.
Scholarship applicants wrote essays on the topic of How do you plan to positively impact society.
“She embraced the topic we specified and geared it toward her childhood, and it’s a dream she’s always had and she plans to instill that in the future with other individuals by being an elementary school teacher,” said We Care founder and president Michelle Harris.
Herron plans to attend Itawamba Community College and pursue a degree in elementary education.
Harris has wanted to start the scholarship since first being diagnosed with lupus in 2009. Her daughter, who is an AHS graduate, was also diagnosed with lupus, giving her more motivation to spread awareness and give back.
“She went through a lot with that and being a student. We didn’t want to limit the scholarship to just an individual who was diagnosed with lupus. It affects families, caregivers and everyone involved with someone with lupus,” Harris said.
She wants the scholarship to grow in years to come by making it available to students throughout Monroe County while spreading more awareness about lupus.