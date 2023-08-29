AMORY – Representatives from Lutheran Disaster Response offered an outreach Aug. 15 by way of a day-long training at St. James United Methodist Church for tornado recovery efforts.
Topics addressed included construction, volunteer, donations and disaster case management; communications; emotional and spiritual care; and financial control and reporting.
Points stressed included a flow process to avoid bottlenecks with volunteers. Several nonprofits and faith-based organizations are considered National Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster organizations, which can help Monroe County in recovery efforts.
It was noted lifestyle differences don’t dictate the style of repair, and point systems are in place to determine priority. Examples of most urgent need include elderly people with disabilities, underinsured residents, single parents, people with health concerns, safety issues pertaining to structures and residents, people with no reliable family support, needed repairs that will stop further structural damage and assisting people who assist others.
It was stated 2,194 Monroe County households contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency to apply for assistance, and cases are being processed.
It was also noted long-term recovery efforts are most effective through representation of every group impacted by a disaster.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.