ABERDEEN – In a first-time ceremony Jan. 19, Mayor Maurice Howard honored a group of men and women regularly helping others and an Aberdeen native doing big things in Southern California and giving back to her hometown.
During last week’s board of aldermen meeting, Men of Vision and Mothers of Vision, two groups collectively known as M.O.V., were given the Community Award, and Katina Holliday-Wiseman was given the Philanthropy Award, along with the key to the city.
“In 2021 going forward, I think that it’s very important for the City of Aberdeen to be very inclusive for our citizens and recognizing all of their efforts and great contributions to the city and our community. There have been some individuals and there have been some groups in the city that have been doing some amazing things in our community for quite some time,” Howard said. “Sometimes just knowing how appreciated you are and being recognized by city officials truly will go a long way with our community leaders, giving them that extra push to continue their efforts.”
Howard recognized there are several outstanding individuals and groups benefiting the city and said he wants to give the two awards focused on community service annually.
Holliday-Wiseman is a 1994 Aberdeen High School graduate who owns businesses related to the medical field in Los Angeles, in addition to her foundation, Holliday’s Helping Hands.
“She has taken the world by storm with her pure heart that was created for service,” Howard said.
In Los Angeles, Holliday-Wiseman’s efforts assist the homeless population and she owns two COVID-19 sites for people to quarantine and self isolate until they’re fully recovered.
“She currently employs 200 and counting, giving many Aberdeenians life-changing opportunities to relocate and work for her company in California,” Howard said. “It would take a lifetime to describe all the wonderful accolades that this woman carries. She has done so much more for so many people; it’s only fitting for her company to be named Holliday’s Helping Hands.”
He referenced bicycle and toy drives she held in Aberdeen in December through Holliday’s Helping Hands, which allowed for local children to have Christmas gifts.
Holliday-Wiseman was amazed when she was told she would receive the first Philanthropy Award.
“For me, I don’t think it’s how much work you do or how much you give, it’s the love you put into what you do. That was a quote from Mother Teresa. I felt that since I was truly doing it with love that it ended up being bigger than what I imagined or thought. I didn’t do it to be acknowledge; I did it because it was my hometown and I wanted to give back and I know last year was a different year for everybody,” she said.
Being appreciated for these efforts makes her want to contribute more to the community.
“I’m finding ways and things to bring back to the city and working on some things,” she said.
M.O.V. has given back to Aberdeen through bicycle giveaways, food drives, play days with youth and community Thanksgiving meals. Additionally, its members have volunteered and partnered with other groups for events like community cleanup days and school supply drives.
“I want you to know that on behalf of the City of Aberdeen, the mayor and the board of aldermen, we honor you tonight for your service. As my mother always told me, ‘Give people their flowers while they’re still living,’” Howard said.