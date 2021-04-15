BECKER – Broadband provider M-Pulse Fiber is benefiting from $8,191,008 through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). The funding will provide broadband access to 3,881 homes and businesses in M-Pulse’s service area.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley approved $91 million in federal subsidies to provide rural areas with broadband internet access throughout North Mississippi during an April 5 ceremony in Tupelo.
“Folks in the service territory of M-Pulse Fiber deserve the same internet access as people living in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. Mississippi can never move into the modern world of education, economic development, health care or quality of life if our people are forced to sit at a fast food restaurant just to get on the internet. I am bound and determined that we fix this issue, and these funds to M-Pulse Fiber are a big step forward,” Presley said in a press release.
The funds approved are from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and are part of $9.2 billion announced in late 2020 for broadband expansion nationwide. Mississippi was awarded a total of $495 million in this round of funding, second in the nation just behind California.
M-Pulse Fiber is a subsidiary of Monroe County Electric Power Association, and the EPA’s general manager, Barry Rowland, said the funding allocation was first announced Jan. 29.
“We had to meet federal guidelines to become an eligible communication carrier to qualify,” he said.
The total funding will be pro-rated through a period of 10 years, with the first disbursement anticipated by the end of this year.
Rowland said progress is moving on schedule across Monroe and Lowndes counties.
“In Smithville, crews are installing mainline fiber and equipment in the hut,” he said. “They are changing out poles in Hamilton and splicing cable in Lackey as customers are signing up. We poured foundations for fiber huts in Hamilton and Gattman, as well as along Caldwell Road in Caledonia.”
He said 470 customers have been connected to M-Pulse since the project began in December.