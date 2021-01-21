BIGBEE – Long-awaited broadband service through M-Pulse Fiber has been rolling out in previous weeks, providing high-speed internet availability to rural parts of the county.
“Everything’s going well,” said Monroe County Electric Power Association General Manager Barry Rowland, urging patience on part of customers. “There is a lot of preparatory work involved. Be on the lookout for this door hanger that will notify you when it’s your turn to sign up.”
Fifty customers have been hooked up since Dec. 21, with more than 350 sign-ups. The company’s first business customer was Bigbee Baptist Church.
“Satellite was all we had. We had it for five or six years, but it had issues. It was okay, but the signal would get pixelated or drop altogether during bad weather,” said Pastor Justin Haynes.
He said the previous internet capacity and speed was insufficient for what the church needed for its ministries, especially Vacation Bible School.
“These days, everything is digital. The upload speed was just too slow,” he said.
M-Pulse Fiber was formed in November 2019 by Monroe County Electric Power Association to improve the lives of the electric cooperative’s customers by providing high-speed internet access.
“It’s better by leaps and bounds. Our worship choruses load instantly. There are no interruptions from periodic buffering,” Haynes said of M-Pulse Fiber’s service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has been livestreaming services from its parking lot this month.
“We used to have to use our phones to broadcast our services. We haven’t gotten to the point where we can test the capacity yet, but I don’t think we can even dent the 100 Mbps service,” Haynes said.
Kim Tallent of Bigbee was one of the first fiber-to-home customers this year. She is a warehouse coordinator for Lane Furniture and has been working from home since August. She previously used a hotspot from her cell phone for internet service.
“It’s wonderful. It’s like day and night. I can work from my computer while the kids watch livestreamed movies through various providers on TV,” Tallent said.
Cindy Richardson and her husband, Mike, are also M-Pulse Fiber customers living near the Bigbee Baptist Church who are enjoying the new service.
“It’s wonderful. We’re so thankful. We had satellite, which was all we could get, but the service was intermittent,” she said.
Cindy conceded a problem she and her fellow old schoolers share.
“I’m waiting on our kids to come and help us to get this all figured out,” she said.