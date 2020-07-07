BECKER – Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) General Manager Barry Rowland announced June 22 that the board of directors approved the logo for M-Pulse Fiber LLC, the EPA’s subsidiary that will provide broadband service to MCEPA subscribing customers in their service area.
Three-year agreements for services to set up and operate the system have been executed to get work underway.
“Because of the dedication and hard work of our employees and board, this project is moving along faster than expected,” Rowland said in a press release. “We will begin to take applications soon from people that are interested in subscribing.”
Rowland said a Facebook page for M-Pulse Fiber is also live, so customers can stay informed of the progress of the project. A website for M-Pulse is expected to be online in a few weeks.
Trucks and crews from MDI Powerline Construction are on the job along the roadsides to implement more than 150 adjustments on power poles identified by an engineering consultant that need to be made before fiber construction can begin.
“This project is very extensive and complex. We are working diligently to build our members the best broadband system possible,” Rowland said.