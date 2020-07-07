Maggie Farnham, Sadie Mitchell, Drew Mitchell, Avery Clouse, Anley Clouse, Keely Mitchell, Sawyer Anderson, Kade Farnham, JonParker Fikes, Liddy Kate Gazaway, Swayze Anderson, Preslee Pannell and Andee Kate Pannell, who are all family members of Monroe County Electric Power Association employees and board of directors members, stand next to the banner showing M-Pulse Fiber’s official logo.