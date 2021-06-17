BECKER – As of last week, 868 customers have been connected to broadband through M-Pulse Fiber since Dec. 21, but a big question lingering for several members of the Monroe County Electric Power Association is, “When will I be hooked up?”
During the June 8 meeting of the Monroe County EPA Board of Directors, cooperative member Denny Sperry asked just that, requesting some sort of update for estimated availability.
“I see the posts you put on Facebook and I know that may be time consuming for you, but it’s very, very nice to see and to hear from y’all and hear the explanations,” he said. “Is there something individual members can do to pull up their individual address and have a better idea? I’m sure you’re getting all these questions like, ‘When am I next?’”
Monroe County EPA General Manager Barry Rowland said door hangars are put out, in addition to calls for gated residences, when another area of service is available.
“I made a Facebook post that we were going to have a three-year plan but now with the contractors we have, they work in the rain and work all the time,” Rowland said in how installation is running ahead of schedule.
He added, however, there are several factors that make it difficult to anticipate when broadband will be available for a specific address.
“They’re so far ahead. Hamilton is so far along. Hamilton should not be this far along. I’ve been telling people estimates that it should be in year two, but they’re ahead and started Hamilton in year one. If we say that you’re going to be in year two and don’t show up, we’ll have several issues,” said board member Mechelle Welch.
She suggested updating information through an online customer portal with updates with a list of the order of substations in the works.
Rowland said the Smithville substation is the largest substation, serving more than 3,000 meters.
“That’s why we went to Smithville in anticipation that we’re going to get a lot of people covered,” he said.
Sperry will be served by the Gattman substation, which is further down on the projected list of eligible sites for availability.
“Our plan was to do a map showing a shaded area that shows such-and-such area will be done such-and-such year by summer or fall. For you, I could tell you construction for the Gattman substation will start in a year but I can’t tell you when you can get service. I can’t tell you when I can get service. I wish I could,” Rowland said.
Earlier in the meeting, he noted he is negotiating with C-Spire for a backup 10-gig circuit for the M-Pulse system.
In a related matter, board members approved to move forward with getting bids for two projects to better serve customers. The first systems improvement is a crossing over the Buttahatchie River at the Monroe/Lowndes County line, which would improve fiber connections, and the second is to serve electricity customers near the Caledonia subdivision in an area witnessing a substantial housing boom.
The estimate for both projects is $1.2 million.
Monroe County EPA will partner with the United Way to match funds through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s community care fund. Local utilities have received TVA funding since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic to assist nonprofits such as food pantries.
The board of directors also approved $13,423.12 in write-offs, which is the lowest number of write-offs in 20 years. He added the amount of write-offs has steadily decreased since the TVA suggested implementing credit checks for new customers five years ago.
“TVA regulates us. We used to charge rental property and mobile homes higher deposits versus just someone who came in and showed us a deed for a house,” Rowland said. “They wanted us to modify our policy, and most utilities went to the credit check.”