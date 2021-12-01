Tax statements for Monroe County property owners are set to go out in the mail in the coming days. They will also be available for online viewing and payments. The due date to pay 2021 property taxes is Feb. 1, 2022.
People may pay for their taxes at the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen; via mail at P.O. Drawer 684, Aberdeen, MS 39730; or online at www.deltacomputersystems.com.
After the Feb. 1 deadline, penalties will be incurred for delinquent payments.
The 2021 tax roll is based on the deed of record as of Jan. 1 of this year. Land roll changes after that date won’t be reflected until the 2022 tax roll.
County and school taxes are folded in with city taxes for all of the county’s municipalities in one statement. Taxes people pay for property and land provide for services and necessities for the county, school districts and municipalities.
Since COVID-19 safety guidelines are still in place through the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office, only two or three people are allowed in at a time. There are markings in the hallway of the Monroe County Courthouse for the waiting line.
For the person’s security and to comply with card service obligations, the tax collector’s office will not take payments over the phone.
Mastercard, Visa, cash and check are acceptable forms of payment, and people may include credit card information when paying by mail. They are asked to include a telephone number.
To pay property taxes online through www.deltacomputersystems.com, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link and click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
In the “Real Property” section, the amount of county, city and school taxes will be listed, along with the total amount of money owed for taxes.
The county uses a third-party vendor for the online payment method, and a convenience fee is charged by that company. The county does not receive any of the convenience fees.
Mobile home tax statements will be mailed at the end of December, and those taxes are also due Feb. 1.