With any tragedy, there are different stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. An important part of maintaining mental health is to acknowledge what you feel rather than withdrawing and keeping it to yourself.
“These can come and go. There’s not a particular order they go in. People may be okay with it and go right back to being angry. It’s the same type of stages you go through when you’re grieving because you are. You’re grieving a loss of what was and what will be. The most important thing is to recognize when you’re not getting any better and when you’re staying in a stage of depression because it could roll over into PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” said Mary Stacy, mobile crisis emergency response team supervisor with LIFECORE.
Even though there are various outreach efforts available to help people cope with the aftermath of the tornado, there will be further opportunities for groups to provide the same support in the future.
“Especially with small communities like this, it’s neighbors, friends and community and that involves the church,” Stacy said. “Be there to listen to somebody talk about it.”
She added there are situations when there’s nothing that can be said to make a situation better, but simple gestures, such as hugs and smiles, can be helpful.
Maintaining support, not being isolated and sharing experiences with others through similar experiences is important for mental health. Stacy said returning to normal routines is also important.
“If you typically have family meals at 5 p.m., have your meals at 5 p.m. Even if you’re in a shelter or somewhere aside from your home, try to get back to a routine. The more often you do that, the more likely you are to not be in a PTSD state,” she said.
Stacy said having trouble focusing, headaches, stomach aches and triggers associated with loud sounds are common for adults and children, alike, following a tragedy, such as a tornado.
She said people will have triggers
“If it gets to a point where it’s disrupting your life and you can’t function, you may need to go into deeper therapy like EMDR – eye movement desensitization reprocessing. That reprocesses your brain on how you handle what happened,” she said.
Stacy said several people feel like they’re in a state of shock and disbelief following a tragic event, and it’s important to overcome depression.
“None of us are in control. Only how we react to the situation is all we can control, and that’s hard to accept,” she said.
“If a child is experiencing anger and emotional outbursts, realize they’ve been through a trauma and this is a normal reaction to an abnormal thing. A tornado is traumatic and abnormal. A lot of these emotions people have, especially kids, is okay. It’s a normal reaction to an abnormal situation,” Stacy added.
She said people who have gone through a tragedy shouldn’t make important decisions, such as major moves or purchasing a house.
“You might regret it down the road. You’re not thinking clearly and have these distractions. Your whole life has been totally disrupted,” Stacy said.
