This article is part three of a three-part series the Monroe Journal is publishing about the adverse effects neglecting health care due to the pandemic can mean both to individuals and medical facilities serving Monroe County.
One health benefit missed by many people during this spring’s coronavirus shelter-in-place orders was the luxury of working out at a gym or fitness center.
Gyms were shut down in early April and allowed to reopen in May, and gym owners and managers are slowly seeing their clients return and new members join as restrictions are lifted.
“When the pandemic first started and we were still open, we had some people stop coming as they were slowly keeping their distance and not wanting to get out,” said North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Wellness Center manager Gabby Hall. “We had several members ready for us to open back up when we were closed for the two months, and I had plenty message me. Now we’re picking things back up with 50 to 70 members a day, which is good. Several have made comments about how much it helps working out again, even if it’s just 30 minutes a day.”
FitPlex 3:21 owner Jed Joslin has actually seen membership increase since his Aberdeen gym reopened in May.
“I have definitely added more members that I have lost since I opened back up,” he said. “There are a lot that are wanting to get out of quarantine and get back in the gym, just do anything different. The amount of people might have went down due to older people that are staying at home now, which I have encouraged them to do. All of Monroe County has really stepped up and supported me as far as my members go, and that’s been a huge help.”
More than just a workout
While the physical benefits of going to the gym were at the forefront of what was missing during the shutdown, the mental benefits were equally as important.
“It’s very stress relieving, and it helps you day to day with getting your heart rate up and maintaining that you eat healthy,” Hall said. “A lot of our members have a routine of coming in every day, whether it’s before work or after, and it makes them feel better either way. Getting your heart rate up gets you moving and helps out with your health. For people being without it, it definitely brought them down.”
Joslin also sees the benefits of physical fitness from the health care perspective, as he works as a respiratory therapist at Monroe Regional Hospital.
“From the immune system side and to keep your lab work stable, it’s important to keep doing some kind of physical activity. I see at the hospital what could have been prevented if they had been exercising before,” Joslin said. “On the mental side, exercise creates endorphins, which helps you feel better, and it gives you that sense of accomplishment of doing something. I have actually heard of three people in the sports fitness world that have killed themselves over the past two months, and I believe that lack of activity is part of it. It keeps the mind moving and keeps mental health troubles at bay. All of a sudden when this happens and you are locked in your house, there’s no sense of normalcy, and it changes your mental layout.”
Following safety precautions
Gym owners and workers are taking the necessary precautions to stay open, which includes spacing out equipment to ensure social distancing and sanitizing all areas of the gym.
For Gilmore, those precautions include no classes being conducted for the time being and the pool being closed.
“We have strict guidelines until this gets back to normal,” Hall said. “We’re keeping equipment 12 feet apart and maintaining six feet for personal space. We clean equipment after a member gets off and go back and wipe everything down. We had to move some equipment around and put some signs up, and we also have a maximum of 30 members at a time with just very few in the weight room. We are also not giving out towels right now.”
Both gyms have more limited hours, but Joslin said the sanitizing process is still relatively the same as before for FitPlex.
“We always made sure that equipment was wiped down before and after use, and we still have the same spray. We also spaced out some of our equipment, and right now we aren’t 24 hours,” Joslin said. “We limit workouts to an hour max, so some people will call and set up a time to come that’s not so busy. We are also working on a website so they can schedule appointments.”
Knowing your limits
With having seen coronavirus patients through the hospital setting, Joslin stressed for members to not attend the gym if they are feeling sick.
“Now is not the time to push through and work out when you feel a little bad,” he said. “Just take a couple of days because we don’t know all the symptoms of this virus yet. Be smart and think of others. Don’t come if you have been exposed to the virus either.”
With the elderly and other at-risk population still needing to stay at home, both Hall and Joslin stressed continuing a physical fitness routine and doing what they can to stay in shape from the comfort of their own homes.
“Take a walk around your neighborhood or maybe visit a walking track and if they have a treadmill in their homes, that’s great,” Hall said. “Usually just getting up and getting active helps. We know there are always a few that are not comfortable coming back yet, and we look forward to having them back when we can. There were people who were at risk who put their accounts on freeze, and you can’t blame them.”
Joslin said even a little bit of exercise is better than nothing at all.
“It doesn’t take walking up a mountain when you can walk a trail. It’s important to keep it in perspective and remember that 15 minutes two days a week is better than zero,” he said. “Even getting out of the house and walking to the mailbox is helpful, and there are a lot of things you can do such as squats at home or walking at the park. It’s important to be cautious, but in a normal way.”