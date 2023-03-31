As of 11:36 a.m., the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 5 High Risk for North Mississippi, including Holly Springs down to west of Tupelo.
The cities of Tupelo, Fulton, Nettleton, Amory and Smithville have been upgraded to a Level 4 Moderate Risk.
From Tupelo south into Monroe County, and also including Itawamba County, we now have a 15 to 29% chance of seeing tornadoes within 25 miles of a point with a Significant Tornado hatch probability, meaning greater than 10% probability of seeing significant tornadoes (EF2+).
From Holly Springs down to west of Tupelo, there's a 30 to 44% chance of seeing tornadoes within 25 miles of a point with a Significant Tornado hatch probability meaning greater than 10% probability of seeing significant tornadoes (EF2+).
All of North Mississippi is under a 30 to 44% chance of seeing damaging winds close to 60 mph or greater. A significant hatch probability for damaging winds from Tupelo points north and west, meaning greater than 10% probability of seeing significant damaging winds at or equal to 74 mph.
The storm timing remains the same of 4 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday, with the best severe storm timing from 6 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
