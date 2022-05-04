WREN – The required two-thirds of members of the Wren Water District and Coontail Water Association voted in favor of a merger April 26, which will potentially combine the two into a nearly 1,600-member water district if it’s approved by several regulatory agencies.
Wren Water District has approximately 1,157 members, and Coontail Water Association has approximately 435 members.
“I’m proud of the people of Coontail and Wren for looking at something like this because it’s very encouraging to see two water associations working together to try to find a solution that helps people,” said Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. “I am proud of them coming together. We’re seeing this type of trend across the state. I hope to see more actions like this. To me, these types of mergers in many cases bring huge benefits for both existing customer bases.”
Coontail Water Association acting board president Robert Thompson said the USDA is encouraging mergers for smaller rural water systems, and it will allow for more employees, availability, manpower availability for the longevity of Coontail.
“We’re lacking on employees. We had one retire, and another one is ready to retire for health reasons and we cannot find anybody else interested. We’re a small water system and we cannot afford to pay big salaries, so it’s a full-time/part-time job with very little pay and you’re pretty much doing community service for the biggest part,” he said.
Wren has five wells and two elevated tanks, and Coontail has three wells and one elevate tank, which provides an ample supply for the total 1,592 customers through the potential merger.
The two water systems use Calvert Spradling for engineering, Dale Pierce for accounting, Jason Sharp of Columbus as their attorney and the same utility program.
A letter ahead of last week’s vote stated there will not be a rate increase due to the potential merger. It also explained Coontail uses a filtration system but Wren does not. Both operational systems will remain the same.
The maintenance of both systems will be absorbed by Wren, which will mean savings in overall administrative costs. Wren and Coontail are both ranked as a 5 by the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the potential merger will not change that rating.
Two people from the Coontail district will still have representation on the seven-member board of directors after the potential merger.
“It’s not going to change the quality of water. It’s not going to change anything. Your bill is going to say Wren if this goes through instead of Coontail. That’s the only difference,” Thompson said. “This is a positive move for us.”
Following last week’s vote, the merger must be approved by the Mississippi Public Service Commission and the Mississippi State Department of Health, among other regulatory agencies.
Submitting a certificate of public convenience and necessity request to the Mississippi Public Service Commission is one step in the process.
“If approved, that will transfer Coontail’s license to Wren,” Presley said. “It will go through a review process within the commission where we’ll look at long-term viability and the impact to customers. It has to meet a public interest test. It has to be found by the commission to be in the public’s interest for the merger.”
After a notice is published, a public hearing will be scheduled, and a decision will be made. There is also a 20-day period offering the opportunity for anyone to object to the merger after the notice is published.
Presley said from the public service commission’s standpoint, the process will take 45 to 60 days from the application being submitted to the public hearing. He added he will work to expedite the process as much as possible within what the law allows.
The potential merger comes ahead of the application process for rural water associations to apply for part of $300 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds available for “the construction of eligible drinking water infrastructure projects as provided in the Final Rule for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds,” according to Mississippi House Bill 1421.
Presley said each rural water association can apply July 1 for as much as $2.5 million with no required matching funds.
“I’ll be interested to know if Wren Water District will be making that application and where they are going to put those dollars. Those are all things we’ll put into consideration. One of my main goals in looking at all these types of cases is how do we get community water to people who don’t have it? Hopefully, when we look at this merger, there will be some plans in there to expand the water system and get it to houses that don’t have service because that’s my top priority,” Presley said. “My opinion is every water system in the state should be applying for these funds to expand water for people that don’t have it.
“It’s a shame and a disgrace that people throughout this state are still on wells that are dangerous to public health. My goal is to get water to every single house in the state. When we look at these types of mergers, I’m going to look at it through the lens of if it’s in the public’s interest and does it enhance services of people in these areas?” he added.
Last week’s vote is the second time in seven years that customers of the two water associations voted on a merger.
In January 2015, 167 of Coontail’s then 460 customers voted against the merger, and 16 voted in favor. Of Wren’s 1,100 customers then, 82 voted against, and 65 voted in favor.