ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Police Department responded to a case of a man allegedly stealing the wrecker used to repossess his car Aug. 13, which led to felony charges shortly thereafter.
According to Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert, Taurus Terrelle Harris, 35, was charged with two counts of felony motor vehicle taking in the case.
Harris’ 2017 Dodge Charger was being repossessed at a residence alongside High Street by a United Auto Recovery wrecker. Shumpert said Harris allegedly took the wrecker with the Charger on it.
“He went down Gordon Street, which is a dead end, and drove off in a field and took off. We picked him up behind a house on Highland Avenue,” Shumpert said.
The APD got the call at 9:02 a.m., and Harris was apprehended at 9:32 a.m.