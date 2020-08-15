ABERDEEN – A Columbus man was charged with a felony following a hit and run accident that killed a pedestrian Friday night at the Highway 25 Carwash – located between Martin Luther King and S. Matubba streets.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Cozzetta Johnson, 58, of Southview Apartments in Aberdeen was struck by an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 45 while she was walking across the highway. The accident occurred at 9:20 p.m.
According to a press release, Johnson was declared dead at the scene by MedStat paramedics. Gurley said the cause of death was multiple trauma.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said Keith Brewer of Columbus was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that involved a death. He is currently detained awaiting an initial appearance in Monroe County Justice Court.
People at the scene of the accident followed Brewer immediately after it happened and pulled him over alongside Highway 45 near Poplar Street until officers arrived.
“We appreciate those guys. They helped us out. Had he kept going, we would’ve never known who hit her,” Randle said.
The APD is investigating the case and was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Aberdeen Fire Department was also on the scene last night.
Following the accident, dozens of people gathered on both sides of the highway as responders investigated the accident.