A Monroe County man with a prior simple domestic violence conviction was charged Aug. 15 with a number of felonies following a reported kidnapping the night before in the area of Firetower and Parham Store roads in the northeast part of the county.
Gregory Alan Coker, Jr., 37, of Smithville was charged with one count each of kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony malicious mischief and obstructing access to emergency assistance.
“Based off an assessment of her physical situation and information our investigators could get on what happened, that’s where the aggravated charge came from,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook of the unnamed victim. “What people think of kidnapping is being grabbed and put in a vehicle and driven away, and that’s not always the case. We very rarely see that as the case. If you are unlawfully seizing or holding somebody against their will, confining them to a space, tying them up, locking them in a room or keeping them from leaving, that’s kidnapping.”
He said Coker and the victim had a previous relationship.
“The tires were all deflated on her vehicle, and that’s a charge. If you try to keep someone from seeking out help or making a call to 911, that’s a crime,” he said.
Coker was convicted on a separate domestic charge in Monroe County in August 2017.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set his bond at $175,000 in last week’s case.
Crook said victim was held against her will for a short amount of time before being able to escape.
“In this instance, the victim was able to get to a phone – it wasn’t her phone – and call 911 and get us on our way out there. As soon as our guys made it to her location, they immediately saw she needed some medical attention. MedStat was already on the way and took her to Amory by ambulance,” Crook said of the night of the incident.
The next morning, deputies attempted to make contact with Coker at his residence, but there was no answer. After setting up a perimeter, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene.
After additional attempts by deputies and a negotiator to make contact with Coker were unsuccessfully made, the front door was breached, and Coker surrendered without incident. Law enforcement discovered firearms at the residence.
This case is an ongoing investigation, but it’s a reminder of the dangers of domestic violence cases and the need to report anything suspicious.
“In this case, the house was in a secluded area, and there were no neighbors to help out and call. This week, we got a call from a neighbor (elsewhere in the county) saying there was a domestic incident taking place in the yard next door. We need people to call because a lot of times, people can’t call in a situation and reach out for help,” Crook said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.