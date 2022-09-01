Monroe County deputy Allen Cooley escorts Eric Crisp into the Monroe County Government Complex Thursday morning for his initial court appearance for manslaughter. He confessed to killing Roger Loyd Taylor of Sulligent, Alabama in 2019.
A former Gattman resident turned minister at a Kilmichael recovery center confessed Tuesday to the killing of Roger Taylor, 48, of Sulligent, Alabama.
James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged Aug. 30 with manslaughter by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Saying he was no longer the person he used to be, Crisp confessed to killing Taylor after finding it hard to keep the secret while talking to others in recovery about the freedom in the Lord.
“I have seen things happen that can only be credited to God and to prayer and since I’ve been in office, I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude. I wasn’t surprised at all but I was amazed. Most people go their entire law enforcement career or media career or lifetime and aren’t personally attached to some story like this. For someone to sacrifice every ounce of their freedom to be free on the inside, this is definitely something you don’t hear when you come to the office every day,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Taylor was reported missing to the Lamar County, Alabama and in Monroe County sheriff’s departments March 11, 2019. His last known whereabouts were in the Gattman area, and his vehicle was discovered on Blair Cemetery Road a day or two after he went missing.
Searches at the time and again in 2020 did not reveal any evidence.
Even after Crisp’s confession, Taylor’s remains have not been located, even though the area was searched again Wednesday.
“The area we’re looking in, we feel is the right area even moreso now, but there’s been a lot of change and floodwater in that area. Hunters and people out in the woods that are familiar with that area, and anywhere need to be aware. We’ve had a lot of missing person cases. As addiction goes up, it seems like missing person cases go up right along with that,” Crook said.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Cline Stevens set Crisp’s bond Thursday at $150,000. She noted receiving letters of support on his behalf from Carroll County and God’s House of Hope officials acknowledging changes in Crisp.
He has prior felony charges for drug possession and trafficking.
“When Eric came, he said he wanted something different for his life. He has gone through generational curses. We got to witness the ugly part of it, but we watched the favor of God in his life,” God’s House of Hope Co-Founder Amy Coyle told Judge Stevens.
