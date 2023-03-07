March severe weather for the United States:
The 29-year average (1991 through 2020) for tornadoes in March is 92.
Most tornadoes in March: 234 in 2022 and 192 in 2017.
Fewest tornadoes in March: 6 in 1951.
Largest number of tornadoes in a single outbreak in March:90 (March 29-31, 2022) with the second largest single outbreak occurring March 21-23, 2022 with 85.
Deadliest March Tornado: The F5 Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925. It is estimated to have had winds greater than 300 mph that affected a more than 219-mile path from Missouri into Indiana. It caused 695 fatalities, making it the deadliest tornado in U.S. history.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a 5-tier Severe Weather risk category (1-Marginal, 2-Slight, 3-Enhanced, 4-Moderate and 5-High)
Since 1984, there have been 23 High Risks issued in March for the United States, with the last one being in 2021.
Since 2000, there have been 56 Moderate Risks issued in March for the United States, with the last one being in 2023.
Since 2015, there have been 48 Enhanced Risks issued in March for the United States, with the last one being in 2023.
March severe weather for Mississippi:
Most tornadoes in March: 192 in 2017 and 180 in 1976.
For Mississippi, the state has witnessed 10 High Risks issued in March since 1984, 21 Moderate Risks issued in March since 2000 and 18 Enhanced Risks issued in March since 2016.
Since 1950 through 2022, Mississippi has had 4,696 tornadoes in the month of March, with three of those being EF3, four of those being EF4 and five of those being EF5.
The state averages five tornadoes in the month of March. The most tornadoes in March for the state is 47 in 2022, with the second most occurring in 1976 at 21.
March Atlantic activity:
Since 1851, the Atlantic has only recorded one tropical system in the month of March. A 100 mph Category 2 hurricane that formed north of the Virgin Islands in 1908. It impacted Saint Kitts and Saint Martin. Other than severe crop damage, no fatalities are known.
March weather for Tupelo:
Average temperature is 65 degrees.
Warmest March temperature: 89 (2020 and 2016). Records go back to 1930.
Coldest March temperature: 7 (1980)
Coldest March high temperature: 29 (1932)
Average March rainfall: 4.82 inches.
Wettest March: 17.20 inches (1980)
Driest March: 1.80 inches (1966)
Average March snowfall: 0.2 inches
Snowiest March: 11 inches (1968)
March weather for Aberdeen:
Average temperature is 64.
Warmest March temperature: 95 (1929)
Coldest March temperature: 14 (1996)
Coldest March high temperature: 29 (2014)
Average March rainfall: 4.50 inches
Wettest March: 17.30 inches (1980)
Driest March: 0.32 inches (1918)
Average March snowfall: 0.0 inches
Snowiest March: 10.5 inches (1968)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.