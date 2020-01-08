ABERDEEN – Even though the bulk of Mardi Gras festivities are in New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast, Aberdeen will host a parade for all ages and a gala Feb. 8 to offer the carnival experience.
“The reason we’re doing this is to raise money for a bigger building for the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter thrift store that would allow space for a veterinarian and an adoption center like they do at PetSmart,” said Neil Palmer, who is steering the events.
The parade will be at 2 p.m. through downtown, and the deadline to enter is Jan. 21. To register, call Palmer at 436-1003.
“We’ve already got 11 floats, two horse groups and two motorcycle groups,” Palmer said. “Anybody can do anything, but we’d like for the floats to have the Mardi Gras colors [purple, green and gold]. If anyone wants to ride in a convertible and throw beads, that’s fine.”
Entry fee is $25, but people walking with their pets, school bands and parent teacher organizations can enter for free. The prize for the first-place float is $200, second place is $150, and third place is $100.
The gala will begin at 6 p.m. at Stevens Auction Company alongside Meridian Street, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The gala is limited to those 21 and older.
“There will be a coat check; food like crawfish, shrimp, Cajun meatballs and king cake; The Directors will play ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s rock, rock, blues and Cajun music; and we’ll crown the king and queen of the ball between 11 and midnight,” Palmer said. “We prefer you wear a Mardi Gras outfit or New Orleans-style dress, but it’s not required.”
He hopes the event will follow the success of December’s Antebellum Christmas, which sold out and raised $4,000 for improvements at The Magnolias.
A limited number of tickets for the Mardi Gras gala, which are $25, can be purchased at the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter Thrift Store, Flora’s Collections, Stevens Auction Company, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, Twisted Twig and The Friendship House.
Commemorative T-shirts are expected to be available beginning Jan. 15 at the thrift store.
All proceeds go to Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter.