AMORY – Last August, Dr. Greg Yarbrough, a WIOA career coach through Itawamba Community College at the Monroe County Government Complex, was part of a network making phone calls and social media posts to get his former deployment interpreter out of Afghanistan before the withdrawal of U.S. troops and subsequent Taliban takeover of the country.
In 2005, Yarbrough served with the U.S. Marines as an embedded advisor with the Afghan National Army and continued a relationship through the years with his interpreter and local cultural expert, Daud. As thousands of refugees were fleeing Afghanistan last August, Yarbrough and his wife, Kelly, coordinated with local congressional leaders and other military families to get Daud on a flight out of the country.
Roughly seven months later, Daud now lives in Dallas working towards obtaining his driver’s license and Social Security card so he can start his new life and try getting his immediate family moved to the United States.
While in Afghanistan, Daud and his nephew owned a large excavation business but had to leave it all behind when fleeing the country.
“They had to give up all the equipment and he literally, when he got to the airport, had everything he had in his pockets. His brother got his entire family out, and that goes with the subjective nature of dumb luck. Some people can get their entire family of 25 people out because they hit the wicket at the right time. Daud was telling me he had to go through four or five different shakedown points between his house and the airport in Kabul, so it’s a good thing he didn’t take his family because there’s a number of things that could have gone wrong,” Yarbrough said.
Daud’s brother, who worked as a political advisor for the Afghan government, and his family left on one of the first flights out of the country and ultimately relocated to San Diego, where he is working towards obtaining his documentation and teaching credentials in Southern California.
“The interest thing about the first ones here is they’re the ones who have resources and money. They’re not going to be ditch diggers. They’re going to be the people who work the higher echelon jobs,” Yarbrough said.
It will require money for Daud to get his immediate family out of Afghanistan and to the United States, and he wants to go through the proper process to legally work.
“He wants to get back into business. That’s what he did in Afghanistan. It doesn’t really matter what kind of business, as long as it’s legal and as long as he’s able to make enough money to support him and his family,” Yarbrough said.
After flying out of Kabul, Daud went to the United Arab Emirates and onto Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Kosovo, Philadelphia, Fort Dix and ultimately Dallas, with stays sometimes lasting for weeks at a time different places.
Yarbrough added everyone from FBI to immigration officials he and Kelly worked with were helpful in the process of securing Daud’s new life.
“Everyone has been very sympathetic from the government’s side and doing their absolute best to push through to get him where he needed to be, but a person can only do so much,” Yarbrough said. “The refugees get to pick two or three different places they want to go, and it’s dependent on what kind of services they have, how many people have already settled there and if it’s actually viable for them to go there.”
Yarbrough is working with officials at ICC and his Alma mater to find out how to correlate Daud’s academic records so they’re viable in the United States. It’s posing a challenge since his college records in Afghanistan aren’t accessible.
Going by information Daud has heard from family in Afghanistan, Yarbrough explained the conditions in the country as chaotic and unsettled.
“Nobody can go to work and make money because there’s no money to be generated,” he said, describing needs for bartering. “One of the issues they’ve got is health care. If you have any kind of higher echelon issue or need medications, it’s catch if catch can and most of the time, you’re going to do without because it doesn’t exist there.
“One thing is the Taliban knew how to tear up stuff, but they didn’t know how to govern at all.”
The Yarbroughs and Daud plan to visit after he gets settled.