ABERDEEN – Last month, the board of aldermen approved to move forward with a contractual agreement with Atlanta-based Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group. The firm’s CEO/chief partnership officer Michelle Thomas gave an update during May 10’s aldermen meeting.
“We’re here to introduce something old and something new. Something old, we have been looking at how we can revitalize the old Tombigbee Inn here on Main Street. We have a buyer who’s very interested,” she said.
Aberdeen Main Street currently owns the hotel, also known as the Parkway Hotel. Thomas said in speaking with Main Street director Ann Tackett, there’s interest in further discussion to revitalize the hotel.
“It would be complete with a destination-style restaurant that would tap into local farmers to provide their supply chain of food and local cuisine,” Thomas said.
She also said she’s talked to a partner with a transportation pod system to transport people and raw materials.
“They’re interested in placing a headquarters and factory with 150 good paying jobs here in the city of Aberdeen,” Thomas said.
Her request to provide regular updates during board work sessions was approved. Additionally, Thomas asked board members and the mayor to compile a list of the top 10 projects to prioritize.
In other business, Monroe County Board of Supervisors board attorney David Houston spoke about continued infrastructure improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. The city, county and hospital are collaborating on needed improvements.
The first phase is a plumbing project entailing the construction of a new sewer line across Chestnut Street. The board of supervisors approved RH Plumbing for the project the previous day, and the board of aldermen followed with the same action.
“We’re going to move from here to the heating and air ventilation project. We’ve gone forward with an asbestos study of the facility to make sure we can move forward with the construction inside the building and not be prohibited by asbestos,” Houston said.
In a similar matter, aldermen approved Neel-Schaffer as the engineering firm for a community development block grant for a wastewater lagoon project.
“We submitted for this grant on the last rotation and missed out by two points. We did a debrief and learned about the things we could do to improve our chances. We’ve gotten those taken care of, so there’s a great chance that we will get it this time,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday asked during his input about a summer program through the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department, but no feeding program is planned since the school district will provide breakfast and lunch for children.
“We didn’t qualify for the funds. They’re not going to give two parts since the school is doing it. We can do a snack part, which we’re probably going to lose more than we’re going to gain. That’s my opinion,” said park and rec director Fernando Davis.
He said transportation is another issue in getting children to park and rec. The timing of his hire earlier this year complicated the program.
“When I came in, things were already rolling so I didn’t have a chance to come in when we could have gone for it. Next year will be a better year for us, so we’ll know what we can do and how to get there,” Davis said.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said a new event, Homecoming in the Ville, is planned for June 17 at Newberger Park. It’s an offshoot of last year’s Joe Lee Howard Day.
“There’s no charge, and it’s basically for people to come together and fellowship with good food,” he said. “This is a good thing and will hopefully become an annual event. There will be two grand marshals selected. Basically, it’s someone from this community doing positive things in the community.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring or contributing can call Haynes at (662) 436-3068.
Haynes also asked for citizens to work with public works in not putting unauthorized items and materials contractors should remove alongside streets.
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared the city’s placement in a co-op ad with Visit Mississippi and Compass Media in Food Network and Pioneer Woman magazines.
She also noted upcoming events, including a volunteer day May 27 at 8:30 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery for flag placement on veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held May 29 at 10 a.m.
Scott also noted a recent visit he and Holliday had at Westlake.
“In the last four years, they have invested more than $18 million back into the city. We talked about some of the potentials going forward with different projects they have already on the table,” he said.
