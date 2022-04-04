Kelly Martin of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, middle, was the recipient of the 2022 Brenda Lathan Award during the recent Mississippi Economic Development Council (MDEC) awards. Also pictured, from left, Pablo Diaz, president of the MEDC Board of Directors and president/CEO of Vicksburg Warren County Partnership; MDEC Executive Director Gwen Howard; Brenda Lathan, senior consultant of VisionFirst Advisors and the founder of the award/scholarship; Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch; and Misty Hutcheson, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce member relations director.
JACKSON – The Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) and the Golden Triangle Development LINK announced Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Community Development Director Kelly Martin as the winner of the Brenda Hardaway Lathan Scholarship for Women in Economic Development at the 2022 Awards Luncheon at the Westin in Jackson.
This scholarship opportunity was created in October 2020 and will annually provide funds to a woman continuing her education in the economic development field with a preference given to minority practitioners. Next year’s qualifications and application process will be announced in September through the MS Economic Development Council.
MEDC and the Golden Triangle Development LINK are proud to carry on Lathan’s legacy through this scholarship.
Martin has served in varying roles since joining the GoMonroe team in 2011. She is known for her experience in forming a collaborative approach to addressing community needs, as well as education and workforce initiatives.
In her role with the chamber, she spends her time between project management, prospect liaison, website and social media management and design, supporting local businesses by providing varying services and forging relationships between local educators and industry partners through initiatives such as Industry Insider WAE (Workforce-Advancing-Education).
Martin has led Monroe County through the process of becoming an ACT Work-Ready Certified Community, the first in Itawamba Community College’s consortium to earn this certification.
As a lifelong resident of Monroe County, Kelly has previously served as president of the Junior Auxiliary of Aberdeen, secretary of Amory Main Street and secretary of the Amory Railroad Festival, one of the state’s largest community festivals.
She has been recognized for her participation in the Tennessee Valley Community Livability Program, Valley Workforce Institute and is approaching her final year with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management.
She is married to her high school sweetheart, Matt. Together they live as hostages to a teenage daughter, Ann Elise, and grown sons, Matthew and Corbin, all still at home. When not at a soccer field, you can find her at a different soccer field or repairing something a soccer ball broke.