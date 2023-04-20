MaxxSouth Broadband is proud to be one of the leading high-speed internet providers in the Amory area, and we are committed to delivering the best possible customer experience to all our customers.
MaxxSouth Broadband is continuing to work diligently in the Amory area, not to just rebuild high-speed internet services to homes and businesses after the recent storms, but to restore a better-quality service to the Amory-area communities. That’s why we’ve invested in these communities by installing MaxxFiber, a comprehensive 10-gig fiber network system.
MaxxFiber will provide a faster more reliable service. It will give the customer symmetrical speeds up to 10 gig in select areas. It will provide enough bandwidth for all the internet connected devices in your home with better streaming quality and a more reliable, stable technology.
MaxxFiber includes Unlimited Data and no throttling of speeds to make sure everyone in the house can continue to enjoy their favorite devices! MaxxSouth will also include the ONT fiber equipment at no charge.
We are excited to let you know that homes in the Amory area affected by the recent storms will be restored with MaxxFiber in just a few weeks.
If you have any questions or would like more information about MaxxFiber, call 800.457.5351.
Thank you for your patience and being our valued MaxxSouth customer.
