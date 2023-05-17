mcj-2023-05-17-news-federal-deadline

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers walk through a neighborhood in Amory days after the March 24 tornado. The deadline to apply for FEMA and Small Business Administration physical damage assistance is May 25.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

Throughout the six Mississippi counties included in the March 24-25 federal disaster declaration, $8.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds were paid out as of May 8. Of that total, $2,549,614.38 directly benefited individuals and households in Monroe County.

