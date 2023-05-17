Throughout the six Mississippi counties included in the March 24-25 federal disaster declaration, $8.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds were paid out as of May 8. Of that total, $2,549,614.38 directly benefited individuals and households in Monroe County.
The disaster assistance total was roughly $7.6 million by April 12 throughout impacted counties, but the number of applications has greatly decreased in recent weeks following the rush for immediate needs.
The deadline to apply for both FEMA and Small Business Administration physical damage assistance is May 25 and anyone in need, including homeowners, business owners, renters and nonprofits, is recommended to take advantage as soon as possible.
“Once we reach the deadline on the 25th, you will not be able to apply for disaster assistance anymore,” said La-Tanga Hopes, FEMA media relations specialist. “With the disaster deadline looming in the near future, the first thing people need to consider is if they’ve had any type of damage, have been impacted or have discomfort as far as their domicile based on the tornadoes and weather from the 24th and 25th of March.
“Your slice of pie is not lost. Come in and apply for the assistance and that’s whether you need it at this time or not. If a couple of shingles are missing from your home and you think you’re fine…well, winter comes and you may have a leak. I would highly recommend that an ounce of prevention might be worth its time,” she added.
Hopes cited an example of potential HVAC damage people haven’t discovered yet.
“They’ll say, ‘Well, I didn’t need to use other utilities at the time and now you need those services. Should you submit the application before the deadline, you can always tap those services at a later date. Without submitting the application, you’re kind of left without the emergency management resources being made available to you,” Hopes said.
FEMA’s disaster recovery center is located at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory, and SBA’s business recovery center is located at the Monroe County Courthouse Annex in Aberdeen.
People can also visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call (800) 621-3362 to apply for FEMA disaster aid. For additional ways to apply for SBA assistance, visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955.
As of late last week, the SBA had already awarded $8.1 million in low-interest disaster loans to 256 applicants in Monroe County. Of that total, 194 were home loans, 53 were for businesses, and there were eight economic injury loss loans. To date, 91 percent of applications have been approved for the county.
With SBA applications, people don’t have to accept the loans, but applying while there’s still time can open opportunities.
“I really want to encourage more Monroe County businesses to put in applications. That’s one area that I’m trying to provide more outreach to get an idea,” said Lovelace Cook, SBA public affairs specialist. “If someone is referred to SBA by FEMA, we tell people to go ahead and fill out the application. We don’t want to leave here and have homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations who have damage to still have needs.”
“There have been a lot of FEMA referrals, and people haven’t followed up to apply with SBA. It’s important to take care of it now and don’t wait until the last minute,” Cook added.
Through pre-damage assessments, FEMA assesses what the need for resources is, which is usually met.
“By not helping themselves to the resources that are available, it may take away from our ability to actually source what we believe the needs may be,” Hopes said.
FEMA and the Small Business Administration have a symbiotic relationship in federal disaster response. Assistance is available to help uninsured and underinsured residents with recovery efforts.
“Ultimately, we are unable to allow applicants to double dip. If your insurance is paying for something, we cannot pay for it also. If we’re providing you with money or resources for some event, we cannot later learn your insurance is also providing for it,” Hopes said.
“We tell people to not wait for their insurance to come through before they apply for an SBA loan. If you do accept an SBA loan and have had insurance take care of some aspects of the damages, that amount would be deducted from the cost of the loan or your insurance company will be reimbursed but you still receive financial assistance to repair and replace items in your home or business and vehicles as well,” Cook said.
Hopes said the federal assistance doesn’t tax any type of government entitlements, such as social security, or impede on one’s ability to continue receiving it.
People who receive denials in the application process should not be discouraged.
“Just by going through that step, you’ve opened more doors with FEMA where more doors can be made available to you. If you side-step that process, you’ve become limited in your capacity for funding for ongoing recovery efforts,” Hopes said of those denied by the SBA.
People who receive denial letters regarding FEMA funding are encouraged to read the entire letter and appeal the process. In several instances, there’s more information needed.
Looking ahead, the deadline for businesses and nonprofits to apply for economic injuries from the tornado is Dec. 26. Cook encourages those in need of economic injury loans to go ahead and apply.
“It can be an overwhelming process to look at all the paperwork. Come to the disaster recovery center or the business recovery center because there are people who can help fill out these applications,” she said. “Right now, businesses that have suffered physical damage need to go ahead and apply because there is help available to help repair and replace equipment. On the other side of the coin is the economic injury disaster loans, and those loans help provide working capital to help businesses stay afloat.”
Continuing to meet needs
With the limited availability of housing following the tornado, FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are working to provide direct temporary housing, such as RVs, mobile homes and leased homes to eligible applicants.
While the process is underway, there was no timeline as of early last week as to when applicants will be notified.
“Most people think the FEMA trailers are rolling in. We tell people if they are waiting for the proverbial FEMA trailer, FEMA will likely call those likely candidates and maybe recipients for the direct temporary housing program. We work through this process based on your application. It’s very important when you’re completing your application that you’re detailed specifically based on your needs from the disaster because that is how we are going to choose those we believe are likely candidates for the program,” Hopes said.
Through the program, FEMA tries to find the best fit for households while meeting state and federal code requirements.
“Someone may ask, ‘What if I don’t want to go where the FEMA trailers are? Can I put that FEMA trailer at my home?’ We try to accommodate that,” Hopes said. “If you’re telling me, ‘I don’t have a home but I’m not leaving my property,’ we try to meet that need and accommodate your request.”
She recommends those who feel left out by the program to visit the disaster recovery center.
“Most people think that when the application deadline has crested, that it means the disaster recovery centers are going to close. That may not necessarily be the case. Some of the disaster recovery centers may continue operating even after the disaster assistance deadline,” Hopes said.
FEMA began informing the public about how to apply for assistance two days after the tornado struck. The agency has continually released additional resources for those impacted by the storm. Hopes stressed the agency’s long-term bigger reach.
“Some people think FEMA is here just for the disaster, but it starts with the response. Those are the people who get here immediately and even before the response happens, there’s a pre-disaster assessment. Those are the people who come in right after the disaster to network with the state. They’re asked, ‘What do you think about this area? Do you need our support in this area?’ This is how we start with the birth of a response and then a recovery and then a long-term effort,” she said.
She also stressed the need for disaster preparedness and mitigation for future storms.
“If a storm came and leveled your house the first time, what did you learn and what can be done next time so you’re able to withstand that storm better?,” Hopes said.
Job opportunities
According to a FEMA press release, the agency is partnering with the State of Mississippi to hire residents to assist with recovery efforts. More than a dozen short-term, full-time positions were available as of early last week.
The temporary positions are slated for 120 days but could be extended depending on needs. For more information, visit USAjobs.gov and search for FEMA under the keywords and select Mississippi under the location tab.
