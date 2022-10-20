ABERDEEN – From 8 until 10 a.m. Oct. 22, a Mayor’s Youth Council-driven volunteer day aims to help clean up at Odd Fellows Cemetery and to assist at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. People are invited to help, even if it’s just cleaning up in their own neighborhoods.
“We’ll ask more adults to come to the cemetery with their mowers, blowers and rakes,” said Mayor Charles Scott. “We’re also asking everyone to step outside their front door for two hours to clean up around their own areas. If your area is clean, go to the senior citizens and shut-ins living down the road and clean their areas. We’re asking everyone to be a good neighbor Oct. 22. If you clean up before then, we’re not going to complain.”
Through ongoing efforts, Scott asks for people to clean up their curbs and to bag leaves rather than blow them into the streets.
He and Aberdeen Public Works Supervisor Imogene Dancy recently rode the city and identified areas that have not been addressed by the street department in a while, including Matubba Street, from Commerce Street to Ben Bender Road; Canal Street; and Hillcrest Drive.
“Public works has had a crew out every day since Ms. Dancy got here to pick up litter, but we’re asking our citizens and any visitors to our city to not throw litter out of their cars. I think anyone would appreciate that we’re trying to keep our city clean,” Scott said.
He also noted action from a special-called board of aldermen meeting Oct. 11 in which there were hires for four positions in public works, including a CDL driver, an equipment operator and two laborers. There were also three new police officers hired.
Scott thanked the efforts of Aberdeen Main Street and Clean Cut Lawn Care owner Richard Caradine to beautify downtown by mulching underneath crepe myrtles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&