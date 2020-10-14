ABERDEEN – Early in Oct. 6’s board of aldermen meeting, a 3-2 vote against the purchase of a Ford F150 crew cab four-wheel-drive led to further discussion on how the matter pairs with a tight budget following executive session.
Aldermen voted 3-2 against the purchase of the new vehicle purchase for Mayor Maurice Howard. Through the new fiscal year’s budget, the truck was included in capital expenses for the mayor’s office.
“In good conscious with us coming out of a budget crunch, I think we’re moving too fast,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes who voted against the purchase with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Following executive session, Howard and Haynes spoke again on the matter.
“Anytime when there’s something on this agenda with my name on it, before I even start, there’s two no’s. Mr. Allen and Ms. Odom both said to me that they were going to get me a city vehicle to make sure they didn’t have to sit down there and say, ‘No,’” Howard said of mileage reimbursements for using his personal vehicle. “Here I am trying to get us in a position where you have to no longer say ‘no’ because I have a city vehicle and I no longer have to charge the city money.”
He added the most recent $270 request for mileage reimbursement is reflective of a month and not two weeks. He asked why the board wouldn’t approve the vehicle, asking Haynes what the difference is in approving it the night of the board meeting or at a future meeting. He added there was a rebate on the truck that may not be available by the next meeting.
“I feel like we’ve got police cars that are in terrible shape and we’re going to put our mayor in a brand new vehicle and not take care of policemen first. I think our priorities need to go towards our citizens rather than to the office of the mayor,” Haynes said. “We have it on paper that it’s in the budget but in all honesty, we had to borrow to make the budget, which means we don’t have the money. We have to borrow from Paul to pay Peter and if we keep borrowing from Paul, how much longer before Paul is broke?”
There are plans through the new fiscal year to purchase new vehicles for the Aberdeen Police Department through grants and lease payments.
Haynes said he’d like to see Howard turn in an itemized mileage list for his reimbursements.
“I’d like to hear from you, ‘I met with these investors about this,’ but that’s not what I’m hearing. All I’m hearing and seeing is a number and when you turn that number into the accountant and say I’ve got 270 miles...for what? I’ve got a meal ticket here for $60. Who’d you take to dinner? Those are the kinds of things that ring a bell in my mind from a business standpoint of view. If we are living on the edge, we will not continue to survive if we continue to do this,” Haynes said.
Howard said he only had one ticket for a meal on city business, saying he was trying to attract a McAlister’s Deli to Aberdeen. He also clarified a trip expensed to the city for going to Walmart to get cell phone cases for him and other city employees, saying Aberdeen’s AT&T store doesn’t accept the city’s purchase order system and he had no other choice but to use the city’s Walmart card.
“You cannot get up and say things that have no validity. You can’t get up and say the reason I’m doing this is because of this and then there’s no validity behind it. It’s a circle all over again,” Howard said.
He said it’s not fair to him to be asked to write down his day-to-day activities because no other city employees are required to do it. When Haynes asked him if the city is responsible for reimbursing Howard to drive from his home to work and back, he said it’s supposed to be. Howard asked what the law is on it.
“In a budget crunch when you’re squeezing every dime you can to prevent overspending, you have to tighten your belt,” Haynes said.
Post-executive session business also included discussion about raises for two city clerk’s office employees and two Aberdeen Police Department employees. While the matter was first going to be tabled, Howard suggested foregoing the purchase of the truck to provide the raises.
“If you guys are okay with just continuing to pay me mileage, just take my city vehicle. You can continue to pay me mileage. If I have to write down an itemized list of everywhere I went just to make sure I don’t run into this problem, you can take my vehicle and use it for employee raises,” he said. “I don’t want to continue back and forth about a situation that’s an easy fix.”
When taking a vote on bills earlier in the meeting, Haynes, Allen and Odom voted against a $185 for reflective tint installed on the front door of Howard’s office door. Odom and Allen both voted against Howard’s travel expenses.
During alderman input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth thanked the public works department for its work to clean up the city. Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said a plan is in the works to come together to clean up trees alongside Peacock Alley and add lighting. He added paving on Evergreen Drive is expected to begin later this month.
During his input, Allen asked city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. if he was representing Holliday in the upcoming Ward 1 election. Zinn said he has made an appearance in circuit court. Allen asked if the city would be billed in the matter, and Zinn said it wouldn’t.
Allen also mentioned the matter of a Tennessee Valley Authority contract tabled from a previous meeting, asking if it was time to address it, and Howard said no. Zinn said he’ll prepare a memo for the board addressing the most recent conversation with TVA representatives.