From housing to Main Street’s success to zoning, four of the six candidates running for mayor squared off March 12 in the first of two debates being held at the Elkin Theatre. Last week’s debate was framed around the topic of economic development.
A second debate which was planned for March 26 has been cancelled out of precaution to the coronavirus.
Last week's debate was moderated by Rick Mason and Thomas Gaido and organized by Charles Scott.
Candidates present were Democratic opponents Alonzo Sykes and Toni Reece and Independents Cecil Belle and Mike Bunch.
The first question posed dealt with candidates’ thoughts about Main Street and downtown being successful and healthy.
Among their thoughts, Sykes and Belle agreed the community needs to come together to support it to help add to its success. Reece and Bunch complimented the number of new businesses, while Bunch further elaborated on the stability of existing businesses such as Lann Hardware and Flora’s Collections.
“I’m a big proponent of Main Street,” Reece said, adding a nod to Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett for its success. “I’d love for us to continue that excitement and buzz all up the road. It’s almost like we’ve got this split personality. We’ve got the beautiful Main Street and these thriving businesses right now, but as we move on, we don’t have that same energy. We don’t have that driving force. It’s time to have that driving force back into the whole community.”
Sykes further elaborating on the principle of citizens stepping up to make something happen rather than waiting for someone else to do it.
You can’t wait for everyone else to do what you want,” he said, adding current work being done to the former Cooperwood station downtown. “It’s going to take all of us working together, not just one group. We’ve got to work as a family because that’s what we are. That’s what it’s going to take for our Main Street to move forward.”
Mayoral candidates were asked what’s the most important aspect between building new houses, rehabbing existing homes or utilizing existing storefronts?
“Housing is something we badly need. In our last administration, we built two new houses and could’ve built more. We had a grant to fix up old houses to fit the community. Those are things I’ve dealt with,” Belle said, adding partnerships he made with outside agencies. “We need to bring in all our citizens to make this work out.”
Bunch said the construction of new housing units alongside Canal Street is a huge positive for the city but added the need to repair the Phoenix building alongside Main Street.
“I’ve heard people say we need to make Aberdeen as attractive as we can,” he said. “The key to it is how are we going to get that ball rolling downhill? It’s been said, but I think the key is having all of us come together to make Aberdeen the most attractive city in Monroe County.”
Each candidate was presented with individual questions pertaining to issues such as public transportation, traffic problems and infrastructure.
When asked about a plan for the former Holley Performance building and the Tenn-Tom Motel if elected, Sykes said he’d prefer development.
“The Holley building could actually be torn down, but if we could find someone who could come in, I’d love to see a company set up in the building and bring jobs. That’s one thing we need is jobs in the city of Aberdeen,” he said, adding a new industry could motivate city leaders to make other improvements in the city to prepare. “As far as the Tenn-Tom, it could actually be torn down.”
When asked the single most important issue for the mayor’s office, Bunch said unity.
“I see our town with so much potential and I see us going in four different directions. I want to try to see if I can bring us back together so we’re not looking in the rearview mirror; we’re looking forward,” he said, adding he’d like a community advisory board with citizens, former elected officials and business owners. “It’s more about getting the community involved in what we’re doing that puts you being involved.”
When asked how the school district could benefit from the economic development of Aberdeen, Belle said the city has a stake in the school, and there’s a need for more collaboration.
“We can call our schools in and sit around the table to see what it is they really need. I know they’re putting in some new programs. We just need to learn what the school needs. It’ll be great for the city, we’ll take it to the aldermen and make a plan to move forward,” he said, adding the district is producing several successful students. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we have the people here; we just need to get behind them and have unity to support the school.”
When asked about her motivation to run for office, Reece said it was the same as the other three candidates on stage that night – a love for Aberdeen.
“I love this community because of the people. We can all ya-ya and fuss and fight but at the bottom of it when it comes time for us to come together, we do that. That is my inspiration to go in. I have said that I could be at the house playing with my dog but at the end of the day, I felt like I still have something to give. I’d like to give it to the community by moving it forward and being a positive voice for Aberdeen,” she said.
In addition to the mayor debate, all three candidates for police chief, incumbent Henry Randle, Quinell Shumpert and Tony Tillman, presented their platforms. Aldermen candidates who introduced themselves and their goals were Terry Smith for Ward 1, incumbent Doug Stone for Ward 2 and Sammie Burroughs for Ward 3.
Reece and Sykes will face off against Dr. Roderick Van Daniel in the April 7 primaries. The winner of the Democratic race will go on to face Belle, Bunch and incumbent Maurice Howard.
Attendees of the event had the opportunity to participate in pre- and post-debate polls Scott did independently. They have nothing to do with the city’s election.
Through the 74 people who participated in the pre-poll, Reece led with 37 votes, followed by Belle with 10, Howard with seven, Bunch with six, Sykes with five and Van Daniel with three. Fourteen people participated in the post-poll, and Reece had seven votes, Bunch had four, Belle had two, Sykes had one and Howard and Van Daniel received no votes.
For the chief of police race, Shumpert received 32 votes in the pre-poll, while Randle had 19 and Tillman had 15. For the post-poll, Shumpert had 12, while Randle and Tillman each had one vote.
For aldermen races, Smith received four votes, Robert Devaull received three and Rose Hodges and Nick Holliday received one each for Ward 1. Two people voted in the post-poll, both voting for Smith.
For Ward 2, Stone received 13 votes to Lady B. Garth’s one vote. They each received one vote in the post-poll.
For Ward 3, incumbent David Ewing received four votes in the pre-poll, while Burroughs and Edward Haynes each received two votes. For the post-poll, Burroughs had two votes, and Ewing and Haynes each had one.
For Ward 4, incumbent Carolyn Odom had nine votes in the pre-poll, while Harold Holliday had two and Dean Irvin had one. Odom was the only one to receive a vote in the post-poll.
For Ward 5, where John Allen was the only candidate running, he received 17 votes in the pre-poll and five in the post-poll.