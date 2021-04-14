Another round of 2021’s ongoing election cycle was seemingly capped off April 6 with winners of two local mayors’ races and Monroe County’s only contested police chief race. However, there will be a recount for one of them.
Nettleton incumbent Mem Riley defeated Phillip Baulch in a close race by receiving 341 votes to Baulch’s 331 votes through initial results. After affidavits were counted, the total was 340 for Baulch and 344 for Riley. A recount is scheduled for April 15.
In a special election for Aberdeen’s mayor’s seat, Charles Scott defeated Doug Stone. Scott received 797 votes, or 53 percent, to Stone’s 694 votes, or 47 percent.
For Nettleton’s police chief race, incumbent Gary Monaghan defeated Thomas Adams. Monaghan received 450 votes, or 67 percent, compared to Adams’ 226 votes, or 33 percent.
The city’s alderman-at-large race will advance to the April 27 runoff between Herbert Arnold and Sammy John Raper. Raper received 245 votes, or 37 percent, to Arnold’s 217 votes, or 33 percent. The third candidate in the race, Nathan Moore, received 195 votes, or 30 percent.
In Nettleton’s Ward 1, Levi Lee defeated incumbent Mike Fulco for the alderman race. Lee received 95 votes, or 59 percent, to Fulco’s 65 votes, or 41 percent.
Eric Moore won the town’s Ward 3 alderman race with 51 percent of the vote, or 70 votes. Incumbent Iry L. Gladney received 55 votes, or 40 percent, and Sheaneter Johnson Bogan received 12 votes, or nine percent.
Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Finch and Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee, who are both incumbents, ran unopposed.
Amory voters participated in two contested races last week. Many of the city’s races, including the mayor’s race, will be decided in the June 8 general election.
For the Ward 1 alderman seat, Clint Evans defeated incumbent Buddy Carlisle in the Republican primary. Evans received 144 votes, or 57 percent, to Carlisle’s 108 votes, or 43 percent.
Evans will face Independent candidate Michael “Mike” Edgeworth in the June 8 general election.
For the city’s Ward 2 alderman race, Edsel ‘Blade’ Hampton and Barry Woods Sr. will advance to the April 27 runoff.
Woods received 110 votes, or 41 percent, to Hampton’s 90 votes, or 33 percent. Other candidates in the race were John L. Ezell, who received 46 votes, or 17 percent, and James E. Whitfield, who received 21 votes, or eight percent.