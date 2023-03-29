AMORY – The subject of certain lesson material for a proposed control group study through the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative (MELC) was a discussion point during March 21’s Monroe County School Board meeting.
Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian presented memorandums of understanding with the early learning collaborative for Hatley and Hamilton pre-K students to be involved in a potential study. It would include a social-emotional component that raised concerns from school board members and administrators, alike.
School district officials voiced their concerns after reviewing some of the course titles for 4-year-old pre-kindergartners.
“One of the lessons is titled, ‘It’s okay to be different.’ I made our position as a board abundantly clear to (MELC Director) Jennifer Calvert that we’re not interested. There’s a limit as to what we’re going to discuss,” O’Brian said of some of the lesson material.
School board member Chris Markham asked O’Brian what his goal is for the district’s pre-kindergarten program.
“It’s fundamentals. Kids of that age need to learn everything about being able to get up and go to school every day. They also need to learn social skills, such as taking turns and playing nice with other people,” O’Brian said.
Markham expressed his dismay about videos he viewed about the curriculum being taught.
“Our teachers can do better than this. The content is useless,” he said.
O’Brian described challenges of the school district’s role in the collaboration with MELC.
“These (instructors) are not our people. All we provide is a room for them to do it. It is a statewide movement to rework the Language Arts curriculum in pre-K, and we are looking into it. We need to place greater emphasis on phonics to give the children greater opportunity for success,” he said.
He assured the school board curriculum is subject to review and approval before the district will participate. If approved, curriculum is set to begin districtwide next school year.
The school board tabled action on the item until further study can be done.
“I don’t want to sign our district up and then have to say, ‘Wait a minute,’” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.
In other business, O’Brian was approved to launch a teacher academy course to replace the current law and public safety course at the Advanced Learning Center, which will be discontinued upon instructor Chris Umfress’ retirement at the end of this school year.
Teacher academy curriculum will use the Grow Your Own program in partnership with Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University.
O’Brian shared an update about a proposed soccer program for the district’s schools. He expressed his concerns students would not have an opportunity to be competitive under current circumstances.
“One of my major concerns is about the limited number of 1A and 2A schools that participate. There are less than 10 statewide that play soccer, including only two in our area. I just wouldn’t want to set up our kids to be embarrassed,” he said.
The item was tabled for further investigation by O’Brian with park and recreation directors across the county.
In a separate athletics matter, the school board approved assistant football coaching positions at Hamilton and Smithville high schools to be filled by current staff.
“We’re not creating a teaching position. It’s a supplement,” O’Brian said.
Architects Rud Robinson and Dr. Adam Pugh presented construction documents for new canopies at Hatley.
Robinson said existing canopies under the contract will be removed and replaced with a new aluminum structure with LED lighting regulated by photocells. A remaining existing canopy will be cleaned and repainted.
The school board approved for the project to be advertised for bid, and Robinson expects a bid opening to be held roughly a month after the advertisement.
In a related matter, business administrator Tracy McCollum shared a summary of capital improvements throughout the school district during the past year, including furniture and building upgrades.
A $2,000 supplement was approved for auxiliary school resource officers upon completion of their training this summer. The first payment will be a lump sum, with future supplements prorated into monthly installments.
The school board’s next meeting is April 11.
