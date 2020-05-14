Public schools serving Monroe County students announced similar approaches last week for the fourth nine weeks grading period, and there’s still time for students to take advantage. The Aberdeen, Amory, Monroe County and Nettleton school districts will give 100 averages for the school year’s final quarterly grading period to students who complete distance learning packets.
The cut off date to return packets to Aberdeen schools is May 18, while Amory’s is May 22. Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville’s is May 18 or 19 depending on the school, and Nettleton’s is May 20.
“After having several discussions with our school leaders and our school board, we have decided that the most equitable thing to do for grading fourth nine weeks is to give a participation grade of 100 for any participation in distance learning since we have been out,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
Following the extended spring break and ultimate closure of school buildings for the remainder of the semester, districts have been proactive in providing distance learning opportunities for students.
“We only ask that students turn in any completed distance learning work through either email to the student’s teacher or drop off paper packets at the student’s school,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson. “They will receive feedback as needed. There will be a box marked ‘Completed Packets’ to place work in at each school’s main entrance. If there are students who haven’t completed anything yet, they still have time to do some work and turn it in. This helps ensure that we are being equal and fair to all students across the district.”
Students have had two options for distance learning since schools were forced to shut down – online or completing paper packets that are picked up and returned to school campuses.
Through connectivity surveys from the Mississippi Department of Education, school districts are trying to pinpoint which households have broadband accessibility.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay said his district plans to spend any funds awarded through the CARES Act for tablets for Aberdeen Elementary School and laptops for Belle-Shivers Middle School and Aberdeen High School.
“If we ever get into a situation like this again, we’ll have devices students can check out. We’re also getting Zoom accounts set up for our teachers,” he said, adding 10 percent of the 175 households that have responded to the connectivity survey have no broadband access.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said approximately half of the students in his district have limited or no access to the online distance learning option. His district immediately began formulating contingency plans upon learning school would not resume for the remainder of the spring semester.
“Every teacher started putting together learning packets. Pickup times were established for each school,” Jernigan said. “Teachers and administrators are in constant contact with students and their families. Getting the work done is non-negotiable. We’re very sensitive to the situation. Staff has been hand delivering and picking up the packets if necessary.”
Monroe County schools are also offering participation grades but with a slight difference since they are on a block schedule. Under a block schedule, a student may have fewer classes during the school day. According to Jernigan, for students who started a half-credit class the fourth nine weeks, that work is assigned and graded by the teacher.
“Students have an opportunity to earn a 100 in their class/subject for the fourth nine weeks for participating and returning assigned work,” Jernigan said. “High school courses such as dual-credit will continue to adhere to college guidelines with online learning. High school courses that started during the fourth nine weeks complete assignments to be graded by the teacher.”
Byars said Amory students choosing not to participate in any distance learning will receive a grade for the year based the average of first, second and third nine-week periods.
“This can pull up grades for the whole semester and the whole year,” Clay said. “I know it’s been a tough semester, but keep up the great work. We miss the students very much and look forward when it’s safe to get back to a semblance of normal.”