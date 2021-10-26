AMORY – Administrators briefed the Monroe County School Board Oct. 12 on a number of campus improvements underway throughout the school district.
District business manager Tracy McCollums updated the board on spending from a 3-mill note used for capital projects throughout the school district, including replacing a security door at the Advanced Learning Center in Becker and a sidewalk at the band hall at Hatley Attendance Center, as well as an additional door.
Superintendent Brian Jernigan added clarification on the additional door.
“We have a student that is wheelchair-bound. The wider door better accommodates the wheelchair, as well as transfer of equipment,” he said.
He also updated the school board about the roofing maintenance agreement for all the district’s buildings.
“They come out and inspect our roofs under contract. Anything that starts leaking is repaired at no charge. We’re still on track with a replacement and repair cycling that we looked at a couple of years ago,” Jernigan said.
Assistant superintendent Billy Tacker noted some expensive repairs are coming up, and Jernigan said the school district is prepared.
Assistant superintendent Shelly Collums presented updates to the board on the district’s budgets.
“This year we have four budgets instead of two. Our budgets are traditionally made up of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B Funding that covers ages 6 through 21 and IDEA Part B for preschool ages 3 to 5 that we also serve. This year they added two more pots of money called the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),” she said.
Collums listed the first IDEA package at $531,220 to be spent for special education programs (41 percent), student health services (10 percent), psychological services (20 percent), speech language services (one percent), improvement of instruction (one percent), special education administration (24 percent), other non-instructional expenses (less than one percent) and indirect costs (two percent).
She also reviewed the list of programs funded by APRA totaling $107,331 of additional money.
“It looks really good, except, for this year, we’re having to use 15 percent of that money for coordinating early intervention services. Every year, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) looks at over-identifying any population subgroups for special education services. Over the last four years, they started dropping the threshold, which was at four (percent), then it went down to three and then two.
“We then became disproportionate in our identification of Black students in the area of speech language. Even though we are majority white, we still have to dedicate 15 percent of this money, which is $99,856, for those students. This money cannot be spent on special education but must be spent on students who are not identified with any type of disability,” Collums said.
Collums’ solution is to hire a speech language pathologist to tutor bottom-quartile of students who are not already identified as has having disabilities for early reading interventions, helping them to perform better with reading skills.
The remaining funds will be used for smartboards and 10 iPads for the early intervention programs.
“Anything that will help the kids, that’s what it’s all about,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.
The school board also approved granting a 16th Section easement for Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) to facilitate installation of M-Pulse broadband cables along a stretch of Highway 45 between Hamilton and the Lowndes County line.
“This should be a lot less complicated than the last one. In general, MCEPA is needing some easement in the south part of the county to continue the expansion of our internet offering. They need that area to map all the different configurations of fiber,” Jernigan said.
After initial reservations, school board member Chris Markham endorsed granting the easement.
“It benefits us as much as it does them,” he said.