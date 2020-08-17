AMORY – The Monroe County School District’s estimated net ad valorem tax request for operations for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to be $4,623,362, which is the same as it requested last year.
“This has been a challenging time to say the least to budget. [Monroe County Superintendent of Education] Mr. [Brian] Jernigan and I have been working really hard on this budget,” school business administrator Tyler Freeman said. “There are some unique things this year that we are dealing with that districts all across the state are dealing with that are definitely unique challenges when it comes to finances.”
Freeman presented during Aug. 4’s public hearing for the district’s Fiscal Year ’21 budget that the total revenue is $16,816,861 and the total expenditures are $17,166,861 for the district maintenance fund. These totals include other financing uses and sources.
In expenditures, nearly 86 percent goes towards staff salaries (48.37 percent), benefits (17.84 percent) and other uses that are largely instructional as well (19.65 percent), totaling $14,739,444.
From total revenue for the district maintenance fund, 70.84 percent for the MCSD comes from state revenue, with 27.45 percent coming from local revenue and 1.71 coming from federal revenue. Freeman said the local revenue would be close to what it had been in previous years.
With the amount for the Mississippi Adequate Education Fund (MAEP) still not having been determined by the state, the district is operating under projected MAEP funds of $11,138,521.77, which would be a decrease of $554,327.36 from the previous year.
The projected decrease in the fund balance is estimated to be at $350,000, but a silver lining is that the fund balance is projected to go up approximately $900,000 due to COVID-19.
“Districts all across the state that I have talked to, they saw bigger increases because you didn’t have to buy fuel for buses, you didn’t have overtime, you didn’t have all these operating expenses but you continued to receive revenue,” Freeman said. “The fact that the fund balance went up more this year is really related to COVID. It’s pretty unique there.”
Assessed valuation was down $2.5 million, which could cause an increase in millage rates, but the district maintenance fund helped the district to not have to request an increase in the ad valorem taxes.
“Even though we are going to be short in this projected budget right now by $350,000, we are still going to be about $600,000 to the good because we are adding about $900,000 to the fund balance this year, which is our rainy day fund,” Jernigan said. “That’s why we made the decision as a board and as a team that we would not request additional funds during this time of COVID and all this because we have been able to add a significant amount back to our fund balance there this year.”
The district estimates the total millage rate to be 41.93. The school board was scheduled to meet Aug. 11 to approve the budget.
The new school year
Ahead of school starting back in person on Aug. 10, Jernigan firmed up the district’s reopening plan, based on orders issued earlier by Gov. Tate Reeves, which includes requiring all students and staff to wear masks.
The district adjusted the language in the plan to state that masks are required, rather than encouraged, throughout its schools. Schools will be able to provide students and staff with as many as four masks, though it is encouraged to bring your own when possible.
A student can only be exempt from wearing a mask if they have a signed note from a physician with a medical excuse for why one cannot be worn. Jernigan said he expected a face shield would be recommended after that unless the student had a medical reason why that could not be worn.
The guideline for being fever-free without medication was also changed from 48 hours to 24 hours, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations from school nurses and nurse practitioners at Access Family Health Services.
Jernigan said he was also working to get clarity on how many students and staff would be excluded from school depending on the number of positive coronavirus cases and what would qualify excluding entire classrooms and grade levels.
“The CDC guidelines currently say that if there are more than three people in a group that test positive within a close time frame, all members of that group should be quarantined up to 14 days,” Jernigan said. “With the close time frame, that means within a few days of each other because that could be an indication of what they call a quick spread. We have asked for any kind of guidance on what would qualify an entire grade level isolating or the school closing, but there is no set number or recommendation of what percentage yet. From the state department to the Mississippi Department of Health has indicated that most schools will have to close based on the number of staff that are at school based on the number of kids you have got there because you can less likely have school without staff than without some students there.”
The plan also clarified that meals would be offered in the case of school closures and also to blended and virtual learners at designated times during the meal services.
“That keeps kids fed and keeps us from having a loss of revenue, so that’s two bonuses there,” Jernigan said.
On blended and virtual learners, attendance will be taken through an automated text and through their work completed, and packets can be provided for those who do not have a device. However, Jernigan said once a grant allocation is approved, the district would then be able to provide students and staff with their own devices.
The plan also includes the possibility of a hybrid model in case the district is told to have no more than 50 percent of its students on campus.