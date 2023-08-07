According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Lynn Craven, 31, of Hamilton was charged July 28 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Northeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tishomingo State Park to Mantachie to 6 miles east of Houlka, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont and Tishomingo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Amory
93°F
Mostly Cloudy
93°F / 75°F
1 PM
93°F
2 PM
86°F
3 PM
84°F
4 PM
81°F
5 PM
82°F
Trending Now
-
Wendy’s general manager makes company’s Top 200 list for third time
-
Local internet star wages cat fight over online copyrights
-
Awning removal makes for different look for downtown Amory
-
A New Course: Hamilton’s Cockerham continuing golf career at South Alabama
-
Summerford gearing up to lead Smithville’s volleyball team
Latest News
- Sledge, Glenn lead Panthers over East Union
- Tornado-battered Amory in clean-up mode, but spirit and grit remain strong
- Monroe County supervisors address tornado response; federal agencies release ways to apply for assistance
- Early morning pursuit ends with felony charges
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.