According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jamia Monae French, 24, of Amory was charged Aug. 7 with one count of simple assault on policeman in the line of duty.
Mason Lee Gray, 38, of Aberdeen was charged Aug. 9 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Amory Police Department, Jamarcus Walker, 22, of Tupelo has a felony charge of fraudulent prescription. Bond was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis. Walker is out on bond.
Rond Barnes, 53, of Amory has a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – crack cocaine. Judge Davis set bond at $10,000. Barnes is out on bond.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&