A Nettleton man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement has received several calls and tips concerning the subject, and an investigation into the sale of narcotics in the Metts Road area has been underway for several months.
Justin Dewayne Randolph, 37, was arrested by authorities Jan. 14. He was found to be in possession of more than half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine – ice.
“There are many in the community who have been patiently waiting to see Mr. Randolph’s arrest, and we are glad to make it happen,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook in the press release.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and North MS Narcotics agents executed a search warrant at 30002 Morning Side Dr., just off Metts Road. In addition to confiscating the drugs, $2,000 in cash was seized related to the sale of narcotics.
Randolph is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for prior narcotics-related felonies. At the time of the press release, no bond was set.