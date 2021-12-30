ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received notice last week that it has been approved to act as a jail academy, which means it will train corrections officers from throughout the state for required certification.
“We’ll have them coming here and hopefully have some sort of influence on what kind of corrections officer they become,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook during Dec. 22’s board of supervisors meeting.
He said the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Office of Standards and Training also previously approved the department to provide a training facility for part-time officers for refresher courses.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has already ordered supplies for training needs, which is being absorbed by its budget. Crook said he will also be seeking donors to help.
On a separate topic, he explained a couple of opportunities for the Monroe County Work Center, including a partnership with Rankin County that provided Christmas presents for children for every inmate currently housed there.
He recently met with Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott about offering sports official training for work center inmates.
“That will help them because when they get out, they’ll have a little money in their pockets when they get started. For Monroe County, they’ll have to have x-amount of hours out there on the ball field so if any school in the county says, ‘We’re short this week on the football field,’ we can send somebody down from the work center and they don’t have to pay and that guy is getting his training,” Crook said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West noted Crook was recently appointed as chaplain for the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association.
Discussing economic development
During his input, District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked what steps are being taken to improve the Prairie Industrial Site, which led to a lengthy discussion about economic development.
It was noted there are plans to do grounds clean up at the property in the coming year, and West said there were efforts to get estimates for utilities. He added there are positive things in the works throughout the county, making it more attractive.
“We’ve got things going on in economic development, we’ve got things moving. I know we’re not slapping in a Yokohama plant out there at Prairie tomorrow, but things are moving to those conditions being more favorable for someone to move out there,” West said.
Later in discussion, he again reflected on positive strides made throughout the county that are beneficial in the bigger picture of economic development.
“You’re going to have a recreational trail next year. You’ve got the sheriff’s efforts that are going to help. There are a lot of things making this whole area more attractive,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
Bogan suggested keeping the Prairie Industrial Site on the old business category of meeting agendas so the board can continue to discuss it. Board president Joseph Richardson suggested having a work session between the board and representatives from Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce in January to discuss the matter more in depth.
In an old business category, supervisors briefly discussed the county’s potential role in providing American Rescue Plan Act funds for water improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. The funds can’t be spent at this point, but board attorney David Houston said the hospital has been getting quotes for several facilities improvements.
Consolidating redistricting costs
While the board of supervisors took previous action to use services through Oxford firm Bridge & Watson for redistricting needs following the 2020 U.S. Census, county circuit clerk Dana Sloan has since received inquiries to go in together on the service.
“Monroe County [School District] Superintendent Brian Jernigan contacted me about doing a cost split, and I talked to [Amory City Clerk] Jamie [Morgan] about the same thing,” she said.
Bridge & Watson completed an updated proposal to include the potential cost share, and Sloan said she plans talk to officials in other Monroe County municipalities about the potential of going in with the county’s redistricting plan. Later in the meeting, supervisors approved a fully-executed letter of agreement with Bridge & Watson for planning and consulting fees.
Preliminary census results indicate a decrease in population throughout the county, with the biggest decline in supervisor District 4.
West asked how census changes will impact the Aberdeen and Amory school districts, and Sloan expects those two school districts, in addition to Okolona, to remain the same. She expects redistricting changes for the Monroe County and Nettleton school districts.
County officials questioned preliminary census results, noting they don’t think they’re correct. Redistricting will be based on final census data.
“Percentage-wise, it probably won’t fluctuate. I feel like the general idea will be the same,” Richardson said.
West said the changes reinforce the importance for people to participate in the census.
“It affects so much more. When the state starts divvying up the millions of dollars in ARPA money, they start doing it by population. You can’t harp on that enough – it’s important to be counted,” Richardson said.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance Agent Mike Manning addressed coverage and renewals items, including a compensation and collision policy on county-owned vehicles and equipment.
After discussion, supervisors approved his recommendation to drop that type of coverage on vehicles 15 years and older. For those in the five- to 15-year range, he recommended dropping that type of coverage up to a certain dollar HED: amount, noting fire trucks and garbage trucks still need compensation and collision coverage.