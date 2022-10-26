SMITHVILLE – Oct. 28 marks the seventh anniversary of a deadly shooting claiming the life of a Smithville man while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team initiated a no-knock warrant on his mobile home as part of a narcotics investigation.
Through deputies’ recollections of the incident, Ricky Keeton, 57, fired shots at deputies upon a door breach, resulting in his death and subsequent civil suit in federal court, which led to a $690,000 settlement last month in favor of his heirs.
Upon settlement, the lawsuit was dropped.
Following the incident, a special grand jury convened but found there was not enough evidence to pursue a criminal case in circuit court against deputies involved. A civil suit was later filed by Keeton’s heirs against Monroe County and former narcotics investigator Eric Sloan, which was set to go to trial in September in Greenville following continuances due to COVID-19.
The case settled days before going to trial, however.
The county was represented by attorneys through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust (MASIT), and the settlement was paid from a pool contributed to by several other government agencies from throughout the state.
Monroe County, itself, did not directly settle and did not pay anything out of its budget, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said.
“There’s nobody who’s been ready to get this thing behind them than these guys,” he said of deputies involved in the early morning incident. “They’ve had to look back on the fact that they had to shoot a man. Nobody went there that night wanting to hurt anybody. Nobody goes to these warrants thinking, ‘Maybe tonight will be the night,’ like we’re being betrayed right now across the country. These guys go in and do it exactly like they’re trained to do it.”
He said his department wanted to move forward with the trial for a jury to decide the outcome.
“A door opens up. A guy is standing there with a gun pointed at them, firing. That’s the facts, and that’s why we weren’t willing to settle as a department because we knew the guys didn’t do anything wrong but now they have to live with that and go, just like the Keeton family has to live with it. It’s a tragic thing,” Crook added.
He said he feels as equally bad for the Keeton family as he does the deputies involved in the incident.
“There’s no way for it to be avoided unless these guys dropped everything they’re trained to do and just stand there and take rounds from somebody when they open the door,” Crook said.
Recollections of the incident
Two members of the Monroe County SWAT team who were involved in the execution of the search warrant, patrol captain Sam Mitchell and Capt. John Bishop, along with Lt. Spencer Woods, who worked patrol at the time, shared recollections Oct. 19 of the incident.
“At the time of the incident, as we approached the residence from the back of the residence to the door, Sam and I were assigned to breach the door that night. It was a small porch. So my job was to run the ram, and I hit it on the middle of the door twice to put a crease in the door to create a gap for Sam, who had the pry bar, and Sam’s job was to pry the door open. Within a few seconds, we got the door open. Once it came open, Mr. Keeton was in there with a handgun with a light on it. I didn’t understand what he said but he was saying something and pulling the trigger at that point,” Bishop said.
He recalled putting down the ram and getting out of the way of other officers returning fire, next seeing Mitchell fall off the porch.
“At that point, I returned fire until Sam could get out of the way. When he got out of the way, I stopped shooting at that point,” Bishop said.
Bishop and Mitchell both said the tactical light on the gun was turned on, and Bishop saw Keeton pulling the trigger.
“As soon as we got the door open…it opened outward onto the porch, not into the house. Mr. Keeton was standing there with a gun with a tactical light on the railing and he yelled something and shot. I know he shot three times. I know that. I yelled, ‘Gun,’ dropped my halligan tool (pry bar), drew my firearm and somehow got the door shut and started returning fire all at the same time,” Mitchell said.
He was struck in the crossfire.
“I had shrapnel all over me. I had what I thought were wounds in my legs because there were three of them in a perfect spot. A ricocheted bullet actually grazed my neck,” Mitchell said. “The adrenaline was so high at that point, I didn’t know there was anything wrong with my neck until I got to the hospital.”
Upon further investigation, it was determined Keeton was using a pellet gun.
“It was a CO2-powered pellet gun, so when you squeeze the trigger, it sounds like a gun going off,” Mitchell said, adding law enforcement doesn’t have time to consider what type of a firearm it is when being shot at.
In testimony for the case, Keeton’s girlfriend originally said they did not hear the deputies identify themselves. During a recent Monroe County Board of Supervisors meeting, board attorney David Houston said she changed her story.
“It’s our common practice once we get on the porch and start the breaching process…sometimes we announce before. That night, once we got to the porch and began the process, some of us started announcing. I began announcing once I got the door open,” Bishop said.
Mitchell added it’s habit to announce, ‘sheriff’s department,’ even when responding to house alarm calls, saying he announced as soon as Bishop rammed the door the first time.
“We’ve been doing warrants that we’ve done for 20-something years that, in my mind, I can go back to in Monroe County, and every one we’ve been on and every training, everybody knows when you go to breach a door, you better yell out that this is the sheriff’s department because we don’t want to get into something like this,” Crook said.
Bishop said after the shooting ceased, he, Woods and another deputy, David Mitchell, went back on the porch and stood at the door. Bishop said he began calling for Keeton to try to get him to come out of the mobile home.
“I was able to take my time and look through the door and I saw him laying on the floor at that point. At that point, we went in the residence. Nobody rushed into the residence,” he said.
After the mobile home was cleared and Keeton’s girlfriend was out, Sam said the SWAT team’s medic, Tim Coker, tried to render aid before the ambulance arrived. Keeton died at the scene.
“Once we got in and started clearing the residence, it was apparent we could see in his bedroom, at the foot of his bed, was a TV with live feed video surveillance of the back porch and part of the driveway if I remember correctly. In the video, you would’ve been able to see us easily. It was extremely loud. I could hear everybody outside talking while we were in there and everything they were saying,” Bishop said.
Sam also recalled the audio feed as being loud enough to hear gravel crunching in the driveway.
“I honestly believe if he didn’t have that surveillance system, we would have made entry and arrested him and put handcuffs on him in his bed and he never would’ve had an opportunity to pick up that pistol,” he said.
After securing the mobile home, the SWAT team turned the scene over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for processing. Bishop and Sam said more than a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine was found inside the residence. Sam did not recall any other firearms being recovered.
SWAT team methods
The question of knock versus no-knock warrants has gained national media attention following the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment in 2020.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey said no-knock warrants are meant to help protect law enforcement and people involved.
“We have to evolve as criminals evolve. The things we do, people learn about. As far as the knock or the no-knock, it’s been an issue. It’s not about the evidence you’re going to recover, it’s about the safety of the individuals there, and I’ve said that numerous times. You’ve got probable cause to do a warrant, and the judge signs that,” Richey said. “The no-knocks are for officers’ safety and the individuals we’re going in there with, and that’s why we do that. We’re going to announce. It’s not a stealth thing. We’re not slipping in there. We’ve got reflective things on our vests saying we’re the sheriff’s office. We’re very visible and not like we’re showing up all blacked out, all secretive. We’re there with a piece of paper signed by the judge that puts us there. We have a probable cause to be there and make the arrest.”
Bishop said training plays an important role in executing warrants.
“Anytime we’re preparing to serve a search warrant on a high-risk situation, there’s a lot of danger and usually when there’s drugs involved, there are firearms involved to some point. It changes the scheme of things getting ready to serve that warrant. It’s a lot of as much preparation you can do in the amount of time you have, and you have to fall back on your training with that,” Bishop said.
Through Crook’s administration, which began in 2020, the MCSO has prioritized updating practices to meet current law enforcement challenges and enhance safety for the public and for deputies. The department has also updated its policy and procedures and is close to achieving state accreditation.
Training has also been a top priority through Crook’s administration, and part-time law enforcement officer and correctional officer training academies were both implemented this year.
The MCSO also partners with recovery centers to enter into long-term recovery as they exit jail and also with local businesses to give employment opportunities to inmates who meet certain requirement while serving time.
Gaining national attention
The Ricky Keeton case was the subject of a Washington Post investigative report earlier this year regarding no-knock warrants, which included its “Broken Doors” podcast.
“We did training with the Washington Post and took them with us, and they got to witness us run a knock versus a no-knock warrant. They’re both dangerous. We’re there because we have probable cause to be there because you’re committing a crime,” Richey said. “As far as big-time media, they slant things the way they want their image to come out, and that’s what’s not right. That’s what happened with these guys. They’ve had to eat this for this amount of time. To set the record straight, we’re going to do what’s right. If you’re breaking the law, we’re going to come after you if that’s what needs to take place.”
Sam said negative portrayals of law enforcement have a trickle down effect.
“The problem, at a lot of times, when certain media slants situations where it makes the police look bad, what we’re finding is it’s enabling, or encouraging, people that we’re forced to come in contact with,” he said. “Instead of just having a conversation with these people with us, they want to get aggressive, and that’s what causes a lot of problems. A lot of situations could be squashed in a hurry if we just have a conversation with them.”
Crook said there are bad law enforcement officers and supports exposing them.
“Don’t come to where people did something right and try to turn it into something wrong. Just get the truth out there rather than make this thing fit into a square peg going into a round hole. Come here, see what really happened,” he said.
He also mentioned attention focused on Sloan, who headed the MCSO’s narcotics unit at the time of the Keeton incident, noting allegations of a previous theft that were never proven. Testimony involving allegations against Sloan was barred from being used in the Keeton case.
“That ruins people’s lives. It’s not as tragic as a death but it’s tragic that he, or any other officer, gets labeled a certain way because it might help win a case,” Crook said.
