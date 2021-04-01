ABERDEEN – During its March 22 meeting, the board of supervisors offered its support of an educational package to bring student awareness to dangers on social media and online.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Cherylann Roberson pitched the idea. She described her mission with the sheriff’s office in combating internet crimes against children across all social media platforms and catching sexual predators who solicit child victims online and distribute child sex abuse material on the internet.
“I’ve been working with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAD) task force, which is made up of over 60 agencies across the United States,” she said. “The lead agency in Mississippi is the state attorney general’s office.”
She credited Monroe County’s affiliation with ICAD to Sheriff Kevin Crook and said that his department’s affiliation enables local authorities to collaborate with the attorney general’s office in prosecuting cases of a smaller scope that may fall between the cracks when being investigated and prosecuted by state authorities.
“We’ve got some ongoing cases in Monroe County since I’ve started working with ICAD against individuals distributing child sex abuse material online,” she said. “Regardless of the platform used, perpetrators can be found taking advantage of child victims. Whether the cases are severely egregious or lesser in impact, the victims are the same – our children.”
Board members asked for Roberson to put together a package of educational material to present to school superintendents across Monroe County to educate students about the dangers associated with social media.
Board president Joseph Richardson pledged the board’s support to work with her to put the program together.
“This needs to get out there,” Richardson said.
In other business, supervisors considered engineering proposals for an expansion project for Quincy Water Association in executive session. After executive session, Calvert Spradling Engineers of West Point was selected to provide engineering services for a waterline extension along West Road.
The board also received bid proposals for participation in a reverse auction for a vibratory roller for the road department. Board attorney David Houston approved of the proposals received, which were then accepted by the supervisors.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West raised the question about an equitable way to compare slightly used equipment with new equipment and whether the county was obligated to take the lowest bid.
Deputy chancery clerk Darlene Stockton said the policy was to take the lowest and best bid.
“I know about lowest and best, but sometimes we don’t take that best part in consideration,” West said.
Houston also updated the board on proposals he reviewed from companies interested in upgrading Monroe County’s website.
“They’re both good companies. The proposals are a little vague about continuing responsibilities, however,” he said.
Houston cited an example of varying fixed rate quotes for different services, which was followed by a quote for an hourly rate for support service options available after 90 days of service.
“We need to ask to find out what all those [stipulations] mean,” he said.
West said live updates, particularly on election nights, are critical.
“It’s not apples for apples,” Richardson said of the proposals received. “We’ve still got more questions than we’ve got answers.”
The board tabled the item pending further investigation by Houston and county administrator Bob Prisock. During Friday’s meeting, Prisock said the board will have a telephone conference with a representative from one website provider in early April.
James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers updated supervisors on progress on a couple of ongoing projects in the county.
“We have good news on Wilson Creek, in that they were there Saturday morning working. The bad news is that the excavator broke down, but they hope to have it repaired before the day is over,” he said.
During Friday’s meeting, county engineer Kyle Strong said the excavator was still waiting for a part, but the contractor promised to finish the project.
The Coontail bridge project was discussed at both of the supervisors’ meetings last week and as of Friday, guard rails were being installed and shoulder gravel was to be put down. Striping work was expected to be done this week.
Woodall asked the board whether to impose liquidated damages on the contractor who was 166 days behind on the completion date as of the day of the superivsors’ meeting, which amounted to approximately $83,000.
“I don’t think [the contractor] has a good reason to be so late,” said county road manager Daniel Williams.
West suggested that legitimate delays should be credited to the contractor, such as rain delays and COVID quarantines that affected employees. If the contractor does not respond to the board’s efforts to reach out, then the full penalty would be justified.
A Tanner Construction representative responded to an email from Strong regarding liquidated damages and is gathering information to plead his case.