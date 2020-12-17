From drinking and driving to break-ins to domestic violence, law enforcement deals with an increasing number of challenges close to the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.
Monroe County deputy Tyrone Heard shared a few tips for people to help avoid such instances through Operation Safe Christmas.
“One thing that’s a biggie deals with Facebook. A lot of people do Facebook check-ins. You’re letting everyone know you’re not home. We need to watch that because you’re advertising you’re not going to be at home,” he said.
He said the sheriff’s department will be visible throughout the holiday season. As far as holiday gatherings with alcohol, Heard urges people to have designated drivers.
“Make sure you have someone to get you to and from because you have more parties this time of the year,” he said. “We want everyone to have a happy holiday so buckle up and drive safe. Also make sure your children are in booster seats.”
Heard said one of the most avoidable routines to deter break-ins is leaving items and presents in plain sight in vehicles.
“The same goes for your home. You’re making yourself a target by leaving boxes outside. You need to properly dispose of your boxes to avoid being a target,” he said. “All neighbors in every neighborhood should take care of each other. You should be vigilant because everyone knows what vehicles belong there and what vehicles do not belong there. If you see vehicles parked out of the ordinary or passing back and forth, call 911 because it could be someone casing the place and looking for possible houses to break into.”
He added there have been an increasing number of reports of break-ins recently in the county.
Heard suggests for people to keep track of serial numbers on items and to take photos of items so they’re easier to recover if they are stolen.
People who shop online should track their packages and make sure someone will be home when they’re delivered.
“People do watch for boxes on people’s porches,” Heard said.
There are several types of accidents such as house fires this time of year as well, so people should be mindful of unplugging Christmas lights and being careful while cooking.
“One big thing is scams going around this time of year. A lot of people get scammed like with people coming to your house asking for money or people being asked to donate to a charity that probably isn’t legit. They need to at least call the sheriff’s department and get a deputy out there to see if it’s legit or not,” Heard said.
As far as domestic violence, he said it could spark up due to issues such as money or anger of people not getting what they wanted for Christmas.
“Christmastime is a stressful time with people spending money,” Heard said.
All in all, people should also be aware of their surroundings.