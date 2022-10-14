ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Sheriff's Office’s efforts to provide an educational arm to law enforcement achieved another milestone recently through its first graduating class from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detention Training Academy.
“We try to teach that this job is as important as being on the road,” said assistant jail administrator Tyler Stanford. “Monroe County needs to be known for training officers, not just road deputies and patrol officers but correctional officers. Our goal is when you hear Monroe County, you hear, ‘They train good officers.’
“If you’re wanting to get into law enforcement and you’re 18, the best thing you can do to get your foot in the door is working at a jail. You’re going to know more on how to do an affidavit, how to file paperwork, what goes on at circuit court, what goes on at justice court and city court,” he added.
Stanford pitched the idea to chief deputy Billy Richey and expedited the process to be certified to hold an academy.
He added the training academy teaches Monroe County detention officers to be trained to the county’s standards, and it is open to anyone from neighboring counties.
“Our sheriff is our defensive tactics instructor. Take our instructors, if you look at John [Bishop], Billy, me, Jim Ed [Riggan] and the sheriff, we probably have over 100 years experience between us, teaching people to be a CO (corrections officer),” Stanford said.
The 96-hour academy leads graduates to state certifications. Stanford said having the in-house academy allows the department to save funds by not having to send jailers to other training facilities.
While the inaugural class comprised of five Monroe County Sheriff's Office employees, the next class, which begins next week, has commitments from neighboring counties.
“They get the training they need to be more confident in their jobs,” said jail administrator Scotty Clark.
