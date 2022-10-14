mcj-2022-10-12-news-jailers-school

Graduates of the first Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detention Training Academy were Veronica Nance, Skyler McCool, Christopher Lind, Nathan Hester and Jo Hamilton.

ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Sheriff's Office’s efforts to provide an educational arm to law enforcement achieved another milestone recently through its first graduating class from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detention Training Academy.

