AMORY – Eleven members of the Monroe, Pontotoc and Itawamba County sheriff’s departments and Amory and Hatley police departments made history Aug. 4 by graduating from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s first ever part-time training academy.
The idea has been more than 20 years in the making.
“It was definitely an emotional moment,” said MCSO Capt. John Bishop of last week’s graduation ceremony at the Monroe County Government Complex. “We’re going to keep growing. The growth potential to do a lot of good things is exponential.”
Law enforcement completed 18 weeks of training through the academy, which included courses in patrol, physical fitness, constitutional law, firearms and driving. The goal is to host three academies each year, in addition to advanced level courses.
“Our objective with the training is to send back a part-time officer to their department so that sheriff or that chief cannot tell a difference between a full-time officer and a part-time officer when he puts him on the road or utilizes him. There’s no difference in the report writing, making traffic stops or answering a call for a domestic issue. He knows the law and knows what he can and can’t do. We’re trying to push out top-end cadets to become better law enforcement officers who better their communities,” said Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey.
The MCSO is submitting additional courses for approval through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Office of Standards and Training, and Bishop said goals for the next five years include more advanced officer survival training, SWAT certification, advanced patrol tactics and designated marksmanship.
“No matter what you do in law enforcement, we want to be able to provide something for that area. To me, officer safety is where it’s at,” Bishop said.
The required number of hours for the training was 307, but the cadets completed more than 400.
“It was their drive to want more. We would give them a choice if they wanted to come in the middle of the week to learn some extra stuff, and the entire class showed up as a whole,” Richey said.
Graduates, sheriffs and police chiefs gave positive feedback on the part-time academy.
Bishop said nine or 10 applications have already been submitted for a fall course, and the Webster and Clay County sheriff’s departments have committed to send deputies. Richey said Amory Fire Department has expressed interest in sending a couple of its members.
The MCSO is in the process of establishing its academy across from the Monroe County Detention Center in Aberdeen. A site pad is complete, and supervisors approved a bid for concrete work for the slab last week. Richey hopes for it to be in full use by next summer.
Sheriff Kevin Crook wants the academy to be known for creating good officers.
“I say it all the time. I’m not a fan of law enforcement. I’m a fan of good law enforcement. We need good law enforcement. If we could have a legacy it would be, ‘If we send those guys to Monroe County, they care,’ and it rubs off,” he said.
Richey said members of the MCSO, who have offered instruction through the academy, are driven to pass knowledge along to newer officers.
“When you pass that baton off, you want to give him all the information you’ve got. At that moment when you retire, he takes that watch that day and steps in your shoes. That’s what that brotherhood is about. Once you graduate, you’re in a family of peace officers, and we want you to be the best you can be at it,” he said. “We do this because we care about the public in Monroe County.”
Richey and Bishop thanked Crook and the Monroe County Board of Supervisors for their support to make the part-time training academy a reality.
